In the blink of an eye, the landscape changed for Northfield juniors Teagan Timperly, Annelise Larson and Sydney Jaynes.
For the past two seasons, the trio were the inexperienced youngsters on teams loaded with juniors and seniors. As the Northfield volleyball team started practice Monday, however, those three are now all co-captains, and represent almost all the returning Raiders varsity experience.
“It’s weird to think about,” Larson said. “The teams we’ve been on, we’re always the youngest. It’s weird now being the oldest.”
Jaynes added: “It feels like yesterday that we were the little ones at tryouts, but it’s fun now because we can welcome them because we know how we wanted to be welcomed.”
Those three players occupy three different spots on the court, with Jaynes returning as an outside hitter, Larson setting up as a middle hitter and Timperley back as the team’s setter for Northfield coach Tim Torstenson. Who surrounds those three each match is still an open question, and one that might not be settled until a few weeks into the season.
“We have a lot of younger talented people that play with clubs up in the cities like Northern Lights and (Minnesota) Select, that sort of thing,” Jaynes said. “There’s a lot of skill, so we’re just glad to put it together soon.”
Those younger players will join with Jaynes, Timperley and Larson to try and help the Raiders continue their stretch of dominance.
Last season, Northfield finished ranked as the No. 2 team in the state behind Wayzata. The Raiders didn’t lose a set in 2020 against a conference-only schedule en route to their fourth consecutive Big 9 Conference championship.
“We’re going to come out with the same mentality this year,” Jaynes said. “We’re hoping to take another conference championship and go to state. It’ll take a few weeks to put it together.”
Timperley added: “I think we can definitely get there. Once we start to roll, we’ll be good.”
Northfield technically enters a new section this fall, with volleyball expanding from three competitive classes to four. The road to the program’s potential first state appearance is unchanged, however, with Northfield moving up to Section 1-4A along with Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Farmington, the three Rochester schools and Owatonna.
The Raiders start the season ranked No. 9 in Class AAAA in the preseason poll, while Lakeville North and Lakeville South start the year ranked fourth and fifth.
Unlike last season, Northfield is scheduled to face off against many of those top schools.
The Raiders travel for scrimmages Friday and Saturday at Class 4A No. 2 Eagan and Lakeville North. Northfield starts the regular season at Farmington, and then hosts Eagan for its first home match. That’s in addition to a road match at Class 4A No. 10 Prior Lake, plus the loaded Southwest Minnesota Challenge, the Bachman Invitational at Lakeville North and the Apple Vally Invite.
“Tim’s not scared to stack the schedule,” Jaynes said.