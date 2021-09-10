All night, the Northfield girls swimming and diving team was swimming from behind Thursday after a pair of disqualifications on the first event — the 200-yard medley relay.
The Gators finally cleared the Scarlets during the final three races — with senior Paige Steenblock winning the 100 backstroke, senior Anna Scheglowski winning the 100 breaststroke and the team of freshman Nora Korteum, Steenblock, senior Liv Fossum and junior Ananda Myint racing to first in the 400 freestyle relay.
"It was a fantastic team effort," Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. "So very proud of how desire these young ladies demonstrated — and all after the first day of school."
In between the slow start and fast finish were a handful of standout performances. Even in that 200 medley relay, Northfield's C team of Fossum, seventh grader Grace Kortuem, sophomore Leah Enedy and freshman Maria Hegland sped to second to mitigate some of the losses.
In the 100 freestyle, Myint powered from fourth place to win the 100 freestyle, and Northfield picked up an unexpected bucket of points on the 100 butterfly with Scheglowski finishing first, Enedy third and sophomore Quin Edwards winning a race to the wall for fifth and the final scoring spot after being moved up to the varsity heat minutes before the race.
Morgan also credited the work of senior Cassie Meyer and junior Inga Johnson to snag third and fourth in the diving competition.
Other winners on the night included Steenblock in the 200 freestyle and Korteum in the 500 freestyle.
Northfield next competes in its home opener Thursday, Sept. 16 at Northfield Middle School.