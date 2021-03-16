The season ended for the Northfield boys hockey team not against a superior opponent or with a dramatic overtime goal, but with Tuesday's determination to majority of its roster was unavailable for Thursday night's Section 1AA quarterfinal at Hastings due to contact tracing for COVID-19.
The official determination the season was ending prematurely for the Raiders came at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Northfield coach Mike Luckraft.
"There was a positive test it sounds like last week, so they notified me Monday that they were doing the contact tracing," Luckraft said. "We thought possibly we would be able to maneuver through it, but this thing is so hard to understand, what it is and how it effects you, and yet it blows up the whole thing."
The development ends the high school hockey careers of seniors of Micah Olson, Isak Johnson, Bohde Hasse, Carson VanZuilen, Will Tidona, Davis Royle, Josh Kruger, Ryan Will and Joel Gehrke.
"You want them to be able to finish what they started," Luckraft said. "At the start of the year we knew there were going to be challenges, but the kids were able to get through it and wear masks. There were times they were uncomfortable, but they made it happen. You want to be able to play those games and have it end on the ice with your buddies and with your teammates. That's the hard part."
Northfield is not the first hockey team to have its season end prematurely this year. In Section 1AA, Rochester Mayo was forced to pull out of the postseason before the section was seeded. Duluth East and Shakopee also had their seasons end this week before taking the ice, while the Star Tribune's David La Vaque cites up to a dozen boys and girls hockey teams that shut down as of Tuesday.
This comes after a regular season in which Northfield played all of its scheduled games, even as cases throughout Minnesota were higher throughout the winter.
"You want to see it get to the finish line," Luckraft said. "As you know, for a lot of the kids high school hockey is it. They don't play organized beyond that, so if you play hockey since you were 5 or 6 years old this is kind of the pinnacle. To just have the rug pulled out without being able to finish it, your heart breaks for these kids."