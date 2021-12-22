The duo of Samantha Ims and Ryann Eddy both excelled offensively for the Northfield girls basketball team Tuesday night, but Owatonna was able to snag a 71-53 victory at Northfield High School.
Ims finished with a team-high 17 points by shooting 4 of 9 from the field, nailing a 3-pointer and sinking all eight of her attempts at the free throw line. Eddy was close behind with 15 points on 4 of 10 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
Owatonna was able to pull away with its defense and opportunistic offense. The Raiders turned the ball over 25 times, while the Huskies finished with 24 points off turnovers.
Lucy Menssen also scored eight points for Northfield, while Marie Labenski added four points, Annika Quaas notched three points, and all of Izzy Balvin, Amelia Rosenhamer and Cora McBroom finished with two points.
Northfield next plays Tuesday night at St. Peter.