Paige Mier and Sidney Petersen both returned to all-around competition, but the Northfield gymnastics team was unable to keep pace with Winona in Friday's 136.350-132.625 defeat in Winona.

Mier finished second in the all-around with a score of 34.200, while Petersen nabbed fourth in the all-around with a score of 33.925.

Bella Pressnall finished first on the vault thanks to her 9.350, while Mier soared to the top of the leaderboard on the uneven bars with an 8.825 and Petersen claimed an individual title in floor exercise with a 9.300.

Mier (9.100) and Kylie Koktavy (8.550) finished third and fifth on floor, Petersen (8.400) and Mier (7.875) finished second and fourth on the balance beam, Julia Johnson (8.025) finished fifth on the uneven bars, and Petersen (8.750) claimed fifth on vault.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments