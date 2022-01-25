...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Some improvement in wind chills are expected late this morning
and afternoon, but air temperatures will drop into the -20s
tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 below across much of
Minnesota, and as cold as 30s below in the metro and across
western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the
Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight
CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Paige Mier and Sidney Petersen both returned to all-around competition, but the Northfield gymnastics team was unable to keep pace with Winona in Friday's 136.350-132.625 defeat in Winona.
Mier finished second in the all-around with a score of 34.200, while Petersen nabbed fourth in the all-around with a score of 33.925.
Bella Pressnall finished first on the vault thanks to her 9.350, while Mier soared to the top of the leaderboard on the uneven bars with an 8.825 and Petersen claimed an individual title in floor exercise with a 9.300.
Mier (9.100) and Kylie Koktavy (8.550) finished third and fifth on floor, Petersen (8.400) and Mier (7.875) finished second and fourth on the balance beam, Julia Johnson (8.025) finished fifth on the uneven bars, and Petersen (8.750) claimed fifth on vault.