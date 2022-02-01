Girls baskeball: Mankato West 74, Northfield 33 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 1, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northfield girls basketball team was unable to keep pace with Class AAA No. 9 Mankato West on Friday night in a 74-33 loss in Northfield.The Scarlets led 40-11 at halftime.Samantha Ims led the Raiders with eight points, while Ryann Eddy, Izzy Balvin and Abbie Thompson all provided seven points. Anni Quaas and Kat Organ both tallied two points. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samantha Ims Raider Sport Point Halftime Kat Organ Scarlet Basketball Team Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Missing Person Budenski, Update City of Northfield provides free KN95 masks Pandemic grind affects smiles; push back Couple charged with drug possession following search warrant Thomas Neuville Upcoming Events Feb 1 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 2 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 4 Unity on Division Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 5 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Submit an Event