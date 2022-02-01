The Northfield girls basketball team was unable to keep pace with Class AAA No. 9 Mankato West on Friday night in a 74-33 loss in Northfield.

The Scarlets led 40-11 at halftime.

Samantha Ims led the Raiders with eight points, while Ryann Eddy, Izzy Balvin and Abbie Thompson all provided seven points. Anni Quaas and Kat Organ both tallied two points.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments