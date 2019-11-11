In snowy and frigid conditions, the St. Olaf College football team was blanked by Concordia-Moorhead, 14-0, as the Cobbers maintained possession of the Troll Trophy in the 46th annual Lefse Bowl on Saturday at Jake Christiansen Field.
Concordia (4-5, 4-3 MIAC) ran for 262 yards in the game and held St. Olaf (5-4, 3-4 MIAC) to 40 yards on 28 rushing attempts. The Cobbers' lone passing attempt of the game was an incompletion in a game that included six fumbles, three that were lost.
Ten different ball carriers combined for Concordia's 262 rushing yards, with Logan Hatfield rushing for a game-high 98 yards on 25 attempts. Wyatt Curtis and Austin Einerson had rushing touchdowns for the Cobbers.
Three Oles had double-digit tackles in the loss, led by 12 stops for sophomore linebacker Brandon Foster, a 2018 Northfield High School graduate. Sophomore Nikoloz Vasadze recorded a career-high 11 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and forced and recovered a fumble. Junior Jordan Bartholomew added 10 tackles as well.
On the opening possession of the game, Vasadze halted a Concordia drive at the St. Olaf 26-yard line by forcing and recovering a fumble. On the ensuing drive, the Oles marched inside the Cobbers' 10-yard line but came up empty on a drive that consumed 9:51 after Ethan March's field goal hit the left upright.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Concordia threatened to open the scoring when the Cobbers recovered a fumble on a punt return at the St. Olaf 28-yard line.
Just two plays later, however, senior Max Karpinske recovered a fumble to get the ball back for the Oles and keep the game scoreless.
Concordia finally broke the deadlock with just six seconds remaining in the opening half, as Wyatt Curtis capped a 12-play, 57-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run on third and goal. On the Cobbers' first possession of the second half, the St. Olaf defense kept it a one-score game by stopping Concordia on a fourth and three at the St. Olaf 23-yard line.
Trailing 7-0 with less than five minutes to go, St. Olaf went for it on a fourth and one at its own 20-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs on an incompletion. Two plays later, the Cobbers took a two-score lead on a nine-yard touchdown run by Austin Einerson.
The Oles close out their season with a trip to Gustavus on Saturday, Nov. 16 for a 1 p.m. kickoff.