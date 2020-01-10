This type of day was coming, Northfield girls basketball coach Paul Eddy never doubted that. It was more a matter of the when and the where for the Raiders, who up until Friday night had yet to fully click under their first-year coach.
That changed during Friday's 67-56 win at Austin, which is ranked No. 5 in Class AAA, had lost only once to a Big 9 Conference team entering the game and was coming off a 42-34 victory against Class AAA No. 6 Red Wing.
"This was a huge win for us," Eddy said. "The girls have been working really hard and we've had great practices the second part of this week. They deserved to have a game come together the way this one did. It's a huge win, and mostly it was just the way that we played."
The style of play Friday night was collective. Northfield (3-10, 3-7 Big 9) shared the ball better than it had all season and joined together on the defensive end to stifle a Packer attack that was averaging 65 points a game entering the night.
More impressive, though, might have been the offense for the Raiders, which finished with the third most points Austin (12-3, 9-2) has allowed this season and was the most Northfield has scored since a season-opening 68-63 win at Winona. The Packers, additionally, had been allowing only 48 points a game.
"We just played a really great team game and brought a ton of energy to the defensive end and made a lot of good decisions on the offensive end," Eddy said. "We played really well together as a team and it helped that we shot the ball pretty well. Annika Richardson was really good. We caught Austin on kind of an off shooting night, which always helps."
Richardson, a junior, finished with a team-high 31 points and 11 rebounds, while junior Emma Hodapp finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, junior Adrienne Whitson paired 12 points with seven rebounds and sophomore Samantha Ims helped keep Austin at arm's length in the second half by draining nine of her 10 attempts from the free throw line.
The win stops a nine-game losing streak for the Raiders.
Eddy said he hopes this provides a launching pad for his team entering the second half of the season, which will continue Tuesday evening at Faribault (0-13, 0-11).
"I've said it to you and I've said it to the team many times, that I knew this team — it was going to click at some point," Eddy said. "We were going to figure out some of the things we've been struggling with and we rebounded the ball really well tonight, which has been a problem for us, and we defended with a lot of energy. The key again to me was how well we shared the basketball. We made the right decisions with the ball, nobody was forcing up bad shots, which also really helps with keeping our turnovers down."