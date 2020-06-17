Note: This story originally appeared in a 2003 edition of the Northfield News and has been edited for length and clarity.
A year ago, Anthony Yurek wasn’t even needed in the shootout that sent the Northfield High School boys soccer team to the state tournament.
Thursday night his shootout goal sent the Raiders back to the Class A state tournament.
As the fifth and final kicker in the shootout against Mankato West in the Section 2A title game, Yurke looked right and shot high and left. The goalie never had a chance.
“This is just amazing,” Yurek said. “Last year I was also the fifth kicker, but it never ended up coming to me. But today I just went out there knowing that if I made it, then we were going back to state. I just grabbed a little grass, gave the ball a kiss and prayed to God.”
And what was Yurek’s strategy on the winning shot? The junior certainly had a plan in mind.
“I look at the goalie and I see which way his body tends to move,” Yurek said. “And then I look at that side. I look at that side and try to get him to think I’m going that way. So this time, I looked to the right side and kicked left. So if he hesitates even a little bit, there’s no way he’s going to get to the ball in time.”
When Yurek’s shot exploded into the bottom of the net, his Northfield teammates erupted in celebration and joy on the field with him.
“When something like that happens, you just start screaming and you just run toward your teammates and want to celebrate,” senior goaltender David Ehresmann said. “This is a huge game and a great win. This is just awesome. It’s a great feeling. It’s just great to be able to get back to the state tournament again. Everybody played and everybody contributed. It was just a great game. We’re a solid team right now, and I think this win tonight really shows that.”
Key save
It was a save by Ehresmann — on a diving stop to his left — that allowed Yurek his chance to be a hero.
Northfield seniors Kyle Holden and JP Severson both scored on the Raidrers’ first two penalty kicks, matching what their Mankato West counterparts had done just before.
Both squads fell short on their third attempts, but after West’s fourth kicker converted, junior David Narvaez made good on his opportunity to send the shootout tied to the fifth kickers.
And after the biggest save in Ehresmann’s career to stop West’s fifth kicker, the stage was set for Yurek to send the hometown crows home excited and happy.
“I hate PKs, and I don’t know what was in me, but I just kept going and I tried to get the crowd into it even more, too,” Ehresmann said. “Sometimes you just have to guess a little bit, but I think I just reacted on that one, and I was lucky I got there. It was a great feeling knowing that I helped to give us a chance to win there.”
Tying goal
As the final minutes of regulation neared, it appeared as if Northfield’s season might actually be over. After allowing a goal in the game’s opening 10 minutes, the Raiders were kept at bay for the rest of the first half and for the majority of the second half.
But that’s when junior Nate Van Wylen saved his team again, and earned a place in the record books as well.
Off a simple throw in by teammate Nick Nelson, Van Wylen possessed the ball but didn’t really appear to have many options.
There was no Northfield play on at the time, and instead of centering the ball to the middle of the field or playing the ball ahead, Van Wylen let a high, arcing shot go from 30 or 40 yards away.
He couldn’t have thrown the ball in any better from five feet away, either. The shot went over the keeper’s hands and just inside the post and below the cross bar to even the game at 1-1.
“We knew that we could do it and come back,” Yurek said. “It was just a matter of time. We had a lot of frustration from not being able to score in that first half, but we were still confident even as it got close to the end of the game. And then finally, Van Wylen put it in with just an amazing shot.”
“At halftime, we made a change in formation,” Northfield assistant coach Simon Tyler said. “We went more to a 4-4-2 and we just tried to continue to be patient and just keep the pressure on them as much as we could. We definitely needed something special, and we got that from Nate Van Wylen.
“That was a fantastic goal. There was really nothing on when he picked the ball up, and he just produced a beautiful shot into the far right corner. It was a class goal. It had vision. He knew exactly what he was doing, and he’s been doing things like that all season. He’s had a habit of getting goals just when we needed them — and tonight showed that again.”