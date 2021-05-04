Northfield senior Ryan Will picked up a big win at No. 1 singles, but the Raiders were unable to keep pace with a Husky team with eyes on challenging the Big 9 Conference supremacy of Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century this season.
Will knocked off Owatonna senior Lincoln Maher 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-7 thanks to a win in a 10-point third-set tiebreaker.
At No. 2 singles, senior Pascal Cogan lost 6-1, 6-1, junior Tate Sand fell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and junior Anthony Amys-Roe lost a 6-1, 7-5 match at No. 4 singles.
On the doubles courts, junior Oden Hoff and sophomore Soren Richardson lost 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 1 position, freshman Felix Hanifl and junior Grant Bouvin lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and freshman Joe Grant and freshman Jackson Hessian faltered 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Northfield next hosts Faribault and Rochester Century on Saturday morning at Northfield High School.