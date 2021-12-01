Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield boys swimming and diving team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Doug Davis (25th year).
Assistant coaches: Matt Detjen (5th year), Brian Porter (1st year – volunteer assistant).
ROSTER
Connor Berndt, senior
Nathaniel Dahl, senior
Trevor Dell, senior
Garrett Gray, senior
Aidan Hales, senior
Franklin Hartwell, senior
Owen Lehmkuhl, senior
AJ Reisetter, senior
Tanner Wood, senior
Ben Anderson, junior
Luke Redetzke, junior
Jeb Sawyer, junior
Will Becker, sophomore
Gabe Heinritz, sophomore
Jens Kasten, sophomore
Peter Larson, sophomore
Evan Loe, sophomore
Saul Alvarez, freshman
Erick Granquist, freshman
Josh Kraby, freshman
Oliver Momberg, freshman
Nick Scheglowski, freshman
Peyton Truman, freshman
Calvin Briske, 8th grade
Sam Froehle, 8th grade
Logan Joyce, 8th grade
Will Redetzke, 8th grade
Will Udelhofen, 8th grade
Grayson Grat, 7th grade
James Graham, 7th grade
John Tracy, 7th grade
Tristan Vermiyea, 7th grade
KEY ATHLETES
Owen Lehmkuhl: He swam on our record setting 200-yard medley relay that scored in the Class AA state meet last year. With the move to Class A this year, he has a great shot at leading several relays to state as well as qualifying in individual events.
Connor Berndt: He will become critical in the backstroke and butterfly events for us this year and could see time leading off the medley relay. Has chances in both individual events to qualify for state.
Tanner Wood: One of our top freestyle sprinters last year. Could play a role on helping get all three relays into the state meet.
Aidan Hales: Also an emerging specialist in sprint and mid-distance freestyle events. Hoping he continues to improve. May play a role getting relays to the state meet this season.
Luke Redetzke: Could be pivotal in the breaststroke on the medley relay and has chances in individual events to qualify for state.
Jebryan Sawyer: Really came on in freestyle events last year and could be critical to the team’s chances of qualifying three relays for the state meet.
Jens Kasten: Like Owen, returning member of our record setting medley relay that scored at Class AA State last year. Sights set on state in his individual events and will be a major factor on trying to advance relays to the state meet.
Will Redetzke: Freestyle specialist who is setting his sights on qualifying for state in at least one, if not two events. Can also play a role in helping get relays into the state meet.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Franklin Hartwell: A strong breaststroker. Looking for leadership as a captain and for him to continue to have an impact in his signature event.
AJ Reisetter: Looking to have AJ provide leadership this year and to improve enough in his freestyle events to help us at conference and section.
Evan Loe: Great all-around swimmer. Swam fly, distance free and backstroke last season. Scored for us in the conference and section meet. One to watch.
Oliver Momberg: Great all-around swimmer. Came on big for us in the freestyle and breaststroke events last year. Could have a breakout season this year.
Josh Kraby: One of our most improved last season. Scored for us in our conference and section meet in the backstroke events. Could be one to watch this season.
Peyton Truman: A strong breaststroker who gave us incredible depth in that event last season. Looking to make a move this year and become a major varsity performer.
Nick Scheglowski: In his first season, he lettered for the Gators. Worked with the other three ninth graders to set several age group relay records last year. Great first season. Looking to improve on that this year.
2020-21 RECAP
9-0 dual meet record
Big 9 Conference Champions
Section 1AA: 3rd Place
Class AA State Meet Finish: 30th Place
2021-22 OUTLOOK
The Gators are a senior heavy team coming into the 2021-22 season. We should be competitive in all of our dual meets throughout the season. We did graduate a very talented group of seniors who had major impact on our team last season. So, we need our senior class and athletes from the other grades to step up a little more this year if we want to continue our success.
COMPETITION
The Big 9 Conference should be a very competitive conference again this year. I would say the Rochester Century is the preseason favorite. We can certainly factor into the conference again, and it will be very exciting to see how it all shakes out this year. Watch for Mankato East or Mankato West to be in the mix as well.
We move to Section 1A again. I believe Simley continues to be a major contender, and that should not be any different this year. Mankato East and Mankato West can factor into the section again.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 9 — at Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — at Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18 — at Mankato Relays, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — vs. Rochester Century, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13 — at Winona, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 — Section 1A True Team meet, 1 p.m., Austin
Thursday, Jan. 20 — at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27 — vs. Faribault, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — vs. Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 — vs. Mankato East, 11 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 — Big 9 Conference diving, 5:15 p.m., Northfield
Saturday, Feb. 12 — Big 9 Conference swimming, 1 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center