The Northfield boys tennis team started its season Saturday morning with a solid 5-2 victory at non-conference foe Farmington.
"All of our players played very consistent, which is a sound strategy especially early in the season," Northfield coach Marty Johnson said. "This week we will be working on building on our consistency and adding the ability to put pressure on our opponents."
In his first match at the No. 1 singles position, senior Anthony Amys-Roe cruised to a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory. That was a common theme Saturday for the Raiders, as Blake Simon notched a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles and Blake Wheeler added a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
Last year, Wheeler primarily played at No. 4 singles, while Simon was a member of the No. 3 doubles team.
The win was sealed on the doubles courts, with Parker Sneary and Reuben Menk teaming up for a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles, and the duo of Errol Lenzen and Felix Hanifl grinding out a 3-6, 6-3, 9-7 win at No. 2 doubles.
"Overall, I was pleased with their performances as the were my assistant coaches, Mark Welinski and Larson Ringlien," Johnson said.
Northfield next travels Saturday to play at Faribault in a triangular, which also includes Rochester Century. The Raiders and Falcons start things off at 9 a.m., before Northfield takes on Rochester Century at approximately 11 a.m.
NORTHFIELD 5, FARMINGTON 2
Singles
No. 1 — Anthony Amys Roe (N) wins 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Blake Simon (N) wins 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Owen Wheeler (N) wins 6-3, 6-1.
No. 4 — Hal Shuffleton (N) falls 6-4, 6-7, 7-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Joseph Grant and Jackson Hessian (N) fall 7-6, 6-2.
No. 2 — Errol Lenzen and Felix Hanifl (N) win 3-6, 6-3, 9-7.