While senior Simon Dickerson was playing every snap of Friday’s 48-15 loss at Rochester Mayo at safety, as well as about 75 percent of the snaps at running back, he gained some newfound appreciation.
He had watched Mitchell Stanchina, a senior on last year’s Raider football team who started at running back and safety, play nearly every snap and assumed the feat was a typical one.
Turns out, playing both ways can grind you down.
“I was thinking about how Mitchell played both ways like all the time, and I don’t know how he did that,” Dickerson said. “I’m not in as quite as good of shape as Mitchell was, and it’s definitely a lot on you to try and play both ways to whole game.”
Dickerson’s not the only Northfield player adjusting to the increased workload, with a number of Raiders playing both ways for the first time after the departure of last year’s 34-player senior class, a number of whom occupied a starting spot on both sides of the ball.
Dickerson, though, is one of the more high-profile newcomers, as the senior received the majority of the carries coming out of Northfield’s new-look pistol offense, while also starting at safety after he started a handful of games in the spot last year before going down with an injury. He figures to play prominently in both roles Friday, when the Raiders host Class 5A No. 1 Owatonna.
In last Friday’s loss, Dickerson registered a team-high 11 carries for 62 yards, also the highest total on the team.
“He’s athletic,” Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said. “From a defensive standpoint he was a kid that didn’t mind being physical. He would come up and make a tackle, so we didn’t mind that about him. This year, you just see he’s a year more mature. I like the way he runs. He’s got good forward lean from the offensive standpoint. From the defensive standpoint he’s got some experience and is just an athletic kid.”
Coming up through the ranks, Dickerson received plenty of time at both running back and wide receiver, but had never broken through on the varsity offense with Stanchina and Jim Vitito, also a senior last year, holding down skill positions for the better part of nearly three seasons.
Now Dickerson, senior Joey Glampe, senior Drew Woodley, senior Josh Dresow and junior Blake Mellgren all received carries Friday night, while senior Christoph Tisdale, who played all of the first-team snaps at inside linebacker Friday, is also capable of producing out of the backfield.
“It’s been weird because you think that wouldn’t be as much of a strong point because Mitchell and Jim played for like three years at running back, but we have a bunch of guys that can fill in at that spot,” Dickerson said. “I think that’s one of our stronger areas.”
With the shift from Northfield’s traditional split-back look on offense to this year’s pistol formation, the majority of the carries will fall to whoever is occupying the tailback position. Most of the time that figures to be Dickerson, with the other weapons for the Raiders lining up elsewhere on the field.
That’s not the only change, since the pistol doesn’t necessarily create as many well-defined holes on a given play, leaving the onus on the ball-carrier to pick which part of the defense to try and exploit.
“It’s a lot more reading cues and finding holes than having them made for you,” Dickerson said.
Of course, filling in for last year’s large senior class goes beyond on-field production, since the departure of that much of the locker room leaves a void in leadership. This year, Dickerson is one of Northfield’s four captains, a role Sullivan said Dickerson fulfills by demonstrating the level of hard work and hustle that Sullivan expects up and down the roster.
You can also add leadership to the list of eye-opening experiences for Dickerson.
“It’s been different,” Dickerson said. “You kind of take (the seniors) for granted and you never think about all the things you have to do when you’re in that position.”