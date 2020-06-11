Note: This story originally ran in a November, 1998, edition of the Northfield News and has been edited for clarity and length.
The Northfield High School girls swimming team won the Class A state championship Nov. 25 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
The Gators scored 230 points, well ahead of the 160 runner-up total of Hutchinson, last year’s state champion.
The state title is the first for an NHS girls program affiliated with the Minnesota State High School League.
The Gators capped the meet in style when their 400 freestyle relay of Sarah Perrott, Sonia Karimi, Sawra Karimi and Kristin Ophaug won the event with a time of 3:40.03. the time was a season-best by more than a second and was a tenth of a second shy of a school record.
Fridley was a distant runner-up in the event with 3:42.09.
The Gator 400 relay got off to a good start in the first leg when Perrott swam a personal-best 100-yard split of 54.89.
“We really wanted to win the relay,” Perrott said, “because we haven’t lost all year, and we’e always been together. I really wanted to get my best time so we could break the school record, even though we didn’t. I wasn’t nervous because I knew we would do good.”
In the second and third legs, Sonia and Sawra Karimi followed with season-best splits of 55.89 and 55.7, respectively, which gave the Gators a body length heading into the last leg. That’s when Ophaug saved her best for last with a personal-best split of 53.5.
“I was kind of nervous because I was going up against the 100 freestyle champion (Emily Mondloh of Fridley),” Ophaug said, “so I just wanted to keep the lead. The finish was definitely a relief.
“It was kind of disappointing that we missed a school record by a tenth of a second, but I was happy that it was over and that we won because it has been a long-time goal for us.”
The Gators got off to a good start in the first event, the 200 medley relay, when Ophaug, Megan Daymont, Sawra Karimi and Betsy Lueck finished in fourth place with a season-best time of 1:53.42.
In the next event, the 200 freestyle, Sonia Karimi placed eighth in 2:01.82 to score 11 place for the Gators.
Then, when Ophaug and Sawra Karimi finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley, the Gators took the lead for good.
In the 200 IM, Ophaug swam a personal-best of 2:13.53 (a four-second improvement) and Sawra Karimi stroked a season-best 2:13.85.
In the ninth event, the 200 freestyle relay, the Gators all but wrapped up the title after Daymont, Lueck, Leah Hilde and Perrott swam a runner-up 1:40.20, a season best by two and a half seconds.
With three events remaining, the Gators knew the state title would be theirs. The only drama was the margin of victory.
“We had it pretty much sewed up after the 200 freestyle relay,” Northfield coach Doug Davis said. “We were in a good situation. What we wanted to do then was finish strong, go for some pride with some more good swims.”
In the 10th event, the 100 backstroke, Ophaug posted a school-record time of 59.10, which tacked on 17 points to the Gators’ total. Then in the 100 breaststroke, Daymont swam a 14th-place 1:12.82.
When the Gators ended the meet with the win in the 400 relay, it was frosting on the cake.
Twelve of Northfield’s 13 performances were either personal or season bests.
“It’s fantastic,” Davis said. “I’m very proud of the girls, They achieved everything that they pretty much set from the beginning of the season. We knew we had a shot, and we knew it would be an uphill battle. It took a lot of work to accomplish this. When these kids look back and reflect on this moment, it will be something that they’ll cherish for a lifetime.
“And the four seniors (Karimi twins, Hilde and Daymont) who worked with Skip (Boyum), it’s a great shot in the arm for the team. They’ve won conference and section championships and have done well at state in the past, and now they have a state title to go along with it. I know we were in the smaller class, but there was some good competition up there, with good times. When nine of the 11 events have at least one All-American consideration time, you know it was a tough meet. It was a good meet all the way across the board.”
“It was really exciting,” said Sawra Karimi, who contributed 29 points in the individual events. “Everybody was really pumped, even though we knew we had a good chance. We were surprised when we were winning it and beating Hutchinson and everything.”