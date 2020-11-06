celebration

The Northfield volleyball team celebrates after winning a point during Friday's sweep of Rochester Mayo at Northfield High School. The Spartans were the only other undefeated team in the Big 9 Conference, and the Raiders now have a clear path to a fourth consecutive conference title. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

All that's left to fill in on the Big 9 Conference championship are the finishing touches.

After Friday night's 25-21, 25-20, 25-13 victory against Rochester Mayo at Northfield High School, the Northfield volleyball team is on the precipice of its fourth consecutive Big 9 Conference title.

Entering the night, the two teams represented the final remaining undefeated squads in the conference, but the Class AAA No. 9-ranked Raiders dispatched the Spartans just like they have every other conference opponent since 2019 — in straight sets.

"Overall, it was a good win for us," Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. "They're a quality team and they're coached really well, so I'm pleased about tonight."

Northfield senior Megan Reilly slams an attack during Friday's sweep of Rochester Mayo at Northfield High School. Reilly racked up a team-high 16 kills. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

A win against Faribault on Tuesday, Nov. 10, will officially clinch at least a share of the conference title for Northfield, which can win the crown outright with a victory at Rochester John Marshall on Thursday, Nov. 12. The Raiders will follow that match with three Big 9 opponents to close the regular season, but those clashes will all count as non-conference contests.

Northfield senior Laura Wellbrock and sophomore Annelise Larson rise up for a block attempt during Friday's sweep of Rochester Mayo at Northfield High School. Wellbrock finished with two blocks, while Larson added another. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
Northfield sophomore Sydney Jaynes whacks an attack during Friday's sweep of Rochester Mayo at Northfield High School. Jaynes notched 13 kills. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
Northfield senior Emma Torstenson prepares to hit a serve during Friday's sweep of Rochester Mayo at Northfield High School. Torstenson notched a pair of aces. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

While Northfield finished with the same result Friday as it has all season, Rochester Mayo provided the stiffest test of 2020 so far. The Spartans won the first point of all three sets, led 19-17 in the first set and was within 20-19 in the second set before the Raiders surged ahead and then cruised in the third set.

"They're the toughest team we've seen and they've given us the most competition," Torstenson said. "Obviously, our serve receive tonight was not good, which didn't allow us to run our offense very effectively, but it's good to know that even when we don't have one part of our game the others pick it up. I thought our defense was OK in the first two sets and in the third I thought we played really good defense, and that was the difference in the scores."

Early on, Rochester Mayo was successful offensively with an offense that prioritized placement and misdirection rather than power.

"They didn't hit super hard," Torstenson said. "It was a lot of rolls and tips and junk like that and we didn't react to it very well I think in the first set for sure. Even in the second we were a little bit sluggish, but in the third I thought we really picked it up and I thought our block got a little bit better, too."

That increased intensity helped the Raiders play a relatively stress-free final set to polish off the conference title for an experienced group that's known little else but winning conference titles.

Out of a group of seven seniors — libero Emma Torstenson, defensive specialist Kyah Olson-Sola, defensive specialist/outside hitter Laura Wellbrock, outside hitter Emma Hodapp, outside hitter Rachel Wieber, middle hitter Sylvia Koenig and outside hitter Megan Reilly — the majority have never lost a conference match.

The last Big 9 opponent to beat Northfield was Rochester Century on Sept. 20, 2016 — when an eighth-grade Torstenson was the team's starting libero and Reilly was listed on varsity roster.

Now, that group will leave as four-time conference champions.

"It feels really good to get that, especially with this group," Tim Torstenson said. "We didn't know if we were going to have a season."

