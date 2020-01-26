Thanks to a pair of victories against wrestlers with top-five rankings attached to their names, Northfield junior Sam Holman was named the most outstanding wrestler at Saturday's Lake City Invitational, which Northfield won with 205 points to outpace second-place Chatfield (179), third-place Lake City (170) and the rest of the 10-team field.
Holman, who's unranked in Class AAA despite his now 32-8 record, started his run through the 132-pound bracket with a 5-1 decision against Lake City's Luke Skifton (24-9 this year) in the quarterfinals. Then, in the semifinals, Holman edged Rochester Mayo's Marshall Peters in a 3-2 decision. Peters entered the day ranked No. 4 in Class AAA at 132 with a 27-5 record.
Then, in the finals, Holman held off Medford's Charley Elwood in a 5-3 decision to claim the title. Elwood started the day with a 9-1 record this year and was ranked No. 2 at 132 in Class A after he won a state title last year.
That performance helped the Raiders breeze to the team title despite possessing much less than a full compliment of wrestlers. While Northfield has been without senior Ethan Johnson (152), sophomore Darrin Kuyper (160) and sophomore Mason Pagel (182/195) for the past few weeks, it entered Saturday without junior Chase Murphy, who's ranked No. 2 at 120 in Class AAA.
The Raiders overcame those absences, and not entering a wrestler into the 120, 160 and 195 brackets, thanks to three individual titles and four second-place finishes in the remaining 11 weight classes.
Other winners included sophomore Jake Messner (126) and senior Drew Woodley (145), while sophomore Beau Murphy (113), Jayce Barron (152), Nick Mikula (170) and senior David Tonjum (220) collected runner-up finishes.
The Raiders will next take the mat Thursday, in a dual meet that might decide the Big 9 Conference title. Northfield will travel to Faribault for a matchup between two teams without a conference loss this season.
Raider boys hockey falls in Apple Valley
In its final game of the season that's not against a Big 9 Conference or Section 1AA opponent, the Northfield boys hockey team was unable to capitalize on a largesse of shots Saturday afternoon at Apple Valley (6-12-1).
The Raiders (11-7) lost 4-3 despite possessing a 44-29 advantage in shots on goal.
Junior forward Carson VanZuilen notched a goal and an assist, while sophomore defenseman Matthew DeBuse and junior forward Will Tidona each scored a goal, and junior forward Bohde Hasse tallied an assist.
Coming up next for Northfield is a pair of important Big 9 matchups, first at home Tuesday against Red Wing and then Thursday at Owatonna.
Northfield nipped by Owatonna girls basketball
A back-and-forth affair in which neither team led by more than five points in the second half eventually tipped toward Owatonna, which edged Northfield 53-52 on Saturday night at Owatonna High School.
The Huskies (5-11, 5-8 Big 9 Conference) led 25-24 at halftime and maintained a small lead throughout most of the second half, but the Raiders (5-12, 5-9) were able to surge in front 47-46 after a basket from junior forward Annika Richardson. Owatonna quickly retained its lead, though, and never again surrendered that advantage.
Northfield is back in action Tuesday night at Rochester John Marshall (11-6, 9-4).
Hiliners travel to New Prague
Competing against a combination of Section 1AAA opponents and other squads from the metro area, the Northfield dance team finished seventh out of eight teams in both the jazz and kick disciplines in the eight-team Class AAA division during Saturday's New Prague Invite.
It was the second competition in as many days for the Hiliners, who competed at the Big 9 Conference Championships on Friday night.
Chanhassen finished first in both disciplines.