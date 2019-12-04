Game: Northfield (2-1) at Red Wing (3-0), 7:30 p.m, Friday.
Recent results: In the first two games of the season, the Raiders found themselves in a pair of tight contests, before they were able to comfortably cruise to a double-digit win against Owatonna on Tuesday. The Wingers, meanwhile, cruised to double-digit wins against Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Goodhue.
Last year: Red Wing won both matchups a year ago, first with a 63-62 win in Northfield and then a 59-49 triumph in Red Wing.
1. So far, the bulk of the scoring for Northfield has come from a pair of juniors — Annika Richardson and Megan Fabeck. In the season-opening win at Winona, Fabeck led all scorers with 20 points while draining six of her eight shots from the field and four of her six attempts from behind the arc. In the loss at K-M, Richardson led all scorers with 19 points thanks to a 7 of 19 performance from the floor and a 4 of 10 night from behind the arc. Junior Emma Rasmussen has also averaged 9.7 points through the first three games and junior Emma Hodapp has added 9.3 points.
2. After graduating a fair amount of size in the last two years, the Raiders have had mixed results in fending off opponents on the boards. In the win at Winona, Northfield won the rebounding battle 41-32 while swallowing 15 offensive rebounds, which translated to 16 second-chance points. In the loss at K-M, though, the Raiders were outrebounded 41-35 and managed only five second-chance points, although they also surrendered only four second-chance points. In the win against Owatonna, the rebound battle was split with 45 apiece. So far, Hodapp has been the leading rebounder by averaging 6.3 through the first three games, including an average of two on the offensive glass.
3. Coming off a successful 24-2 regular season that ended in section heart break a year ago, Red Wing has started the year with eyes on repeating that type of success. While the Wingers have different leadership with Peter Johnson, last year’s junior varsity coach, they’re still ranked No. 6 in Class AAA through the first couple weeks of the season. On the court, Red Wing graduated last year’s leading scorer (Lindsay Reps), but returned its next three biggest contributors in senior Kylie Nelson, freshman Sydnee Nelson and junior Abi Deming, in addition to starting point guard Elle Thorson, who’s a senior this year.