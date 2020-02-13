As the postseason stretches on, the pageantry associated with each round continues to grow.
For the Northfield girls hockey team, that meant Thursday's Section 1AA final against Farmington at the Owatonna Four Seasons Centre was the first time all season in which full rosters were announced along with the starting lineups.
That extra step provided Northfield coach Paige Haley greater recognition of not only the achievement for her team to reach Thursday, but why the ensuing 4-0 loss might signal the starting point, rather than the final chapter.
"You listen to the lineup and it was funny, because it just felt like they were saying, 'freshman, eighth-grader, sophomore' over and over again," Haley said. "We're really young, but the inexperience will eventually benefit us."
In total the fourth-seeded Raiders (17-10) dressed three eighth-graders, seven freshmen and two sophomores for the section final, in addition to six juniors and two seniors.
That group fell behind early in the first period, when Farmington junior Jayden Seifert was able to sneak her snap shot from the blue line through a maze of bodies in front and into the net four minutes, 37 seconds into the game.
The second-seeded Tigers (18-10) then made it a 2-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first, when a battle behind the net ended up popping the puck in front, where senior Grace Auge lifted it into the goal.
The first two Farmington goals came on the power play, ending a streak of nine consecutive penalties killed for Northfield to start the postseason.
The Tigers added a goal in the second period from sophomore Sam Moehle, who also scored the final goal in the third period. Farmington ended with a 38-15 advantage in shots and claims its second consecutive section title and its third in the last four years.
"I'm very proud of everyone," Northfield senior defender Anne Fossum said. "It sucks we lost, but no one though we were going to get to this point, so we proved everybody wrong and that feels good."
Fossum, along with senior forward Audrey Pagel, represented the lone seniors this year for the Raiders. Combined with a first-year coach in Haley, there was plenty of youth and relative inexperience on the ice and all along the bench.
"I'm very proud of them and how far they came," Haley said. "We ended on a position we weren't expected to get to, and as far as how the kids are as people, this is a group that I was lucky to have in my first year as a head coach."
Fossum was the lone player with experience from the program's last section final appearance, when Northfield beat Red Wing 2-0 to advance to the 2016-17 Class A state tournament.
The defender then helped the Raiders transition into Class AA. The team won the program's first Class AA postseason game this year, and then upset top-seeded Lakeville South to reach the finals.
According to assistant coach Jeff LaPanta, that puts Fossum in rarefied air.
"Jeff has been here for about nine years and he said he thinks Anne is the best captain our program's ever had," Haley said. "For her to have that, and for me to benefit from that in my first year is awesome. She's a good leader and is going to change some lives as she grows up."
Moving forward, Northfield returns the entirety of its top six forward group (junior Jessica Boland, freshman Ava Stanchina, eighth-grader Ayla Puppe, junior Marta Sorenson and freshman Tove Sorenson, plus the combination of juniors Payton Fox and Rachel Braun, who each split time at forward and defense).
That's in addition to third-line forwards freshman Megan Snyder and eighth-grader Emerson Garlie, plus an experienced defense corps that includes junior Anna Tritch, sophomore Cambria Monson and freshman Lucy Boland. They'll all play in front of goalie Maggie Malecha, who was a sophomore this year.
"Obviously, Anne and Audrey are both huge because they're both captains," Haley said. "Losing a defenseman that does what Anne does is hard to replace, but now all the kids have a taste of what real success tastes like and I hope that makes it easier to work hard this summer and into next year."