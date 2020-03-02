Cole_Workman

St. Olaf elected not to retain Cole Workman after he served as the interim coach for the program during the 2019-20 season. The Oles finished 4-18-3. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf Athletics)

St. Olaf College athletic director Ryan Bowles announced on Wednesday that Cole Workman will not be retained as the permanent head coach of the St. Olaf men's hockey program.

Workman was hired in September to serve as the interim head coach for the 2019-20 season after Mike Eaves left in June to be the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. A search for a permanent head coach will begin immediately.

"I want to thank Cole for his service to the college this past season," Bowles said. "Cole worked each and every day to serve our student-athletes and we appreciate those efforts."

In 2019-20, St. Olaf went 4-18-3 overall and 2-11-3 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).

"I remain extremely optimistic about the future of Ole men's hockey," Bowles added. "With the recent opening of St. Olaf Ice Arena and the talented returning student-athletes on the roster, this remains one of the premier NCAA Division III head coaching jobs in the country."

