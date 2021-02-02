At halftime of Saturday’s 77-72 victory against Faribault at Northfield High School, Northfield boys basketball coach Ryan Driscoll issued a challenge to his team.
Senior guard Thomas Roethler led the Raiders with eight rebounds — also nearly more than the Falcons’ total of nine boards — all while being the primary defender on Faribault star senior point guard John Palmer.
“We pumped that up at halftime, and I’m pretty sure Tom grabbed another handful in the second half,” Driscoll said.
Roethler finished the game with a game-high 12 rebounds, split evenly with six each on offense and defense. As a team, the Raiders grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, which turned into 12 second-chance points and were ultimately the difference in Saturday’s result.
That starts with Roethler, a guard who doesn’t overwhelm on the glass with size and strength, but rather with awareness and shiftiness.
“They’re bigger than you, so they can push you around, but you’re sneakier and faster and quicker than them and that’s your biggest advantage over them,” Roethler said. “That’s what I pride myself on. You look at your opponent and see what their strengths are and what your strengths are, compare them and try to beat them somehow.”
Saturday’s game isn’t an unusual occurrence. In Thursday’s 63-60 win against Austin, Roethler grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and scored his only two points of the game on a flying putback layup on the fast break.
The offensive glass is where Roethler is most dangerous offensively, and he knows that. On a team that’s littered with threats to score from 3-point range, Roethler has yet to attempt a 3-pointer through the first five games of the season.
“My offensive game, I try to get the little buckets, and I try to be an offensive threat, but our team has a lot of outside shooters and I’m more of a slasher, driver, kick out kind of guy, and that’s what I think our team needs,” Roethler said.
“My offensive game isn’t to score 20 points a game,” he said. “I try to get going with my defense and my offense follows, and with the offensive rebounds, that’s the scrappy points and what I try to do for my team.”
While Roethler might not be the first Northfield player listed on an offensive scouting report, it’s the opposite on the defensive end. In addition to matching up with Palmer on Saturday, Roethler has typically been assigned to lock down the opposition’s biggest perimeter scoring threats.
“He’s just the backbone of the defense,” Driscoll said. “He just comes out and hustles and gets his hands on so much stuff, and I don’t think he had a foul (against Faribault) because of how clean he is on it. He doesn’t ask for the ball, he just hustles and he competes. His energy just gives everybody else energy and gives everyone else a trust of, ‘OK, we’re good. We’ve got Tom. He’ll take care of a lot of this for us.’”