In many ways, it feels like 2020 Northfield High School graduate Bronwyn Timperley is getting a second shot at her college freshman season.
Timperley, now a sophomore on the Northern Colorado volleyball team, helped the Bears finish 15-4 last season and advance to the Big Sky Conference championship. There, they lost in four sets against Weber State to finish one win away from qualifying for the Division I NCAA tournament.
Despite that high-level experience, Timperley is still entering the 2021 preseason as a bit of a newbie.
“It’s technically my first preseason here, because COVID last year switched things up a bit,” Timperley said. “(We) freshmen or I guess sophomores now, we’re getting the full experience.”
As a freshman, Timperley played in 32 total sets on the back row as a defensive specialist, where she racked up 49 digs.
Even during the abnormal 2020 season, which was pushed back to spring 2021 due to COVID-19, Timperley said she gained invaluable experience.
“It was a lot of fun,” Timperley said. “The girls are so welcoming on the team, last year and this year. It was just really great to play with everyone on that court. It was a lot of fun, a lot of energy and a lot of excitement to play with all the girls on the team.”
That welcoming environment helped Timperley feel like she belonged as a college volleyball player from the outset. One of the first times she felt like she had graduated to that status was during an early-season weightlifting session, and how that led into the higher-intensity practices.
“Just lifting was a lot more accelerated than club was and high school, so it started in the weight room and then the first day of practice,” Timperley said. “The atmosphere, the high expectations — our coach has really high expectations for us. It’s really great because it really pushes us and helps us strive for great things.”
This season, with six total seniors on the 15-player roster, the goals and expectations for the Bears are high.
“Our goal is to make it to the Big Sky championship again,” Timperley said. “This season, we want to pull out the win. We always want to win, but looking to win the Big Sky championship and making it to the first round of the NCAA tournament and hopefully winning in the first round. Strive high.”