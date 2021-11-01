The first day of practice is typically one full of surprises for a coach.
They can learn who did and did not keep up with offseason training plans and start to formulate an early projection of what their team might look like.
For Northfield coach Nichole Porath, the first day of practice for the 2021 cross country season brought the surprise of a new runner joining the program, and one that would eventually finish fourth at the Section 1AAA meet Thursday in Owatonna to qualify for the Class AAA state meet Saturday at St. Olaf College.
"When she came out and I saw her at the first day of practice I was like, 'What?! That's Caley!'" Porath said. "She's exactly the runner that we needed."
Caley is Northfield eighth grader Caley Graber, who Porath first learned about while scanning the results of the 2020 Outlaw 5K/15K Run as part of Jesse James Days. On those results were solid times from Caley Graber and her brother, Riley, which inspired an impromptu invitation for both to join the cross country team.
"I sent them a Schoology message," Porath said. "They didn't know who I was, and I just said, 'Wow, you just ran a fast 5K. Have you ever thought about coming out for cross country?' She said, 'No, I'm in wrestling,' so I left it."
That changed this fall, when Graber decided she wanted to add a second sport to her plate.
Cross country appealed to her as one that would also help her on the wrestling mat, where she's won girls national championships and most recently in September won a girls middle school title in the USA Wrestling Memorial Preseason Nationals while also placing third in the boys competition.
"I'm a big wrestler, so this was another way to stay in shape for wrestling and just another sport before the wrestling season started," Graber said.
Pretty quickly, though, it became apparent cross country was more than just a way for Graber to stay in shape. From the start of the season, he first-time competitive runner was the fastest Raider on the course. As the season progressed, she turned into one of the fastest runners on the course.
After last year's graduation of Nicole Theberath — the team's top runner — and the team's second-fastest runner Anna Forbord missing the season with a stress fracture, Graber's insertion into the top of the varsity lineup turned the Raiders into a team that would win the Big 9 Conference championship, thanks in part to a first-place individual finish from Graber.
"I knew that I would be pretty good because I'm pretty athletic, but I didn't think I would do this well," Graber said.
"The meet before conference, I think I got second or third and I was like, 'Oh, I actually have a really good chance at conference.' Then when I did really well at conference, I was like, 'Oh, I can make it to state.'"
Porath added: "She's a phenomenal runner. I don't know if she had as good of a day as she did at conference, just with the way she was feeling and the way her strides looked, but it was still a fourth-place finish, which is just phenomenal."
Now, Graber moves onto the biggest state in Minnesota high school cross country Saturday morning at the Class AAA state championships.
"I'm really used to the bigger stages," Graber said. "A lot of my wrestling tournaments are big and you have a lot of people watching you and cheering you on, and I'm kind of used to the expectations."