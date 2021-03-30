While a pair of sports have yet to release their postseason honors, 19 Northfield High School athletes have already garnered all-conference recognition from the Big 9 Conference, and another five athletes have earned an honorable mention.
Listed below are each of the honorees along with information about their accomplishments this season. Please note that as of publication, the all-conference teams for girls hockey and wrestling have yet to be announced. The following list is also sorted alphabetically by sport.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northfield senior guard Kip Schetnan finishes his career with a second-straight selection on the all-conference team, where he is joined by senior guard Karsten Clay. Sophomore Soren Richardson also garnered an honorable mention.
This season, Schetnan filled up the stat sheet with 13.3 points a game and 2.5 assists while playing 26 minutes a night, and Clay led the team in scoring with 14.1 points a game and a 90% success rate at the free throw line.
Richardson, in his first full season in the varsity rotation, averaged 13.3 points a game, shot 47% from the floor, 43% from behind the arc and led the Raiders in plus/minus at +54.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
A trio of seniors received recognition from the Big 9, with Annika Richardson and Emma Hodapp both landing on the all-conference list, and Emma Rasmussen earning an honorable mention.
Richardson led the Raiders in scoring with 20.5 points a game and rebounding with 8.3 a contest this season, Hodapp was second in scoring (11.8) and rebounding (7.4), while also averaging a team-high 2.5 steals a game.
Rasmussen, meanwhile, led the team in assists with 3.0 a game, to go with an average of 3.5 rebounds, 10.1 points and 2.3 steals.
DANCE
The Hiliners landed a pair of their dancers on the Big 9 conference postseason honoree list with senior Tegan Underdahl and junior Zoe McCausland.
Underdahl was named to the all-conference team, while McCausland garnered an honorable mention.
GYMNASTICS
As part of her highly successful senior season, senior Adison Dack collected a spot on the Big 9 all-conference team, while freshman Larissa Dominguez notched an honorable mention.
Dack cemented her spot on the all-conference team when she won the Big 9 all-around title March 13, before she also won the Section 1AA all-around title and finished seventh in the state all-around competition.
Dominguez, meanwhile, finished in ninth place on the uneven bars to help her case for an honorable mention in her first season of high school gymnastics.
BOYS HOCKEY
The highly-productive forward trio of senior Carson VanZuilen, junior Spencer Klotz and freshman Cayden Monson all joined senior defenseman Josh Kruger on the all-conference team, while senior defenseman Isak Johnson earned an honorable mention.
VanZuilen led the team in goals with 21 to go along with his 19 assists, while Klotz led the team in scoring thanks to his team-high 31 assists, which were supplemented by 15 goals.
Monson, in his first season of varsity hockey, paired 20 goals with 15 assists, Kruger dished out 12 assists to go along with a pair of goals, and Johsnon finished with two goals and 13 assists.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The largest haul of all-conference honorees goes to the Gators, who placed nine athletes onto the all-conference squad thanks to its performance that won a Big 9 Conference title this season.
Senior Ryan Malecha, senior Erik Larson, senior Nick Borene, junior Owen Lehmkuhl, junior Connor Berndt, sophomore Luke Redetzke, sophomore Jeb Sawyer, freshman Jens Kasten and seventh grader Will Redetzke make up the all-conference contingent.
Malecha, Larson, Lehmkuhl and Kasten were part of the conference-winning and record-breaking 200-yard medley relay that also qualified for the Class AA state championships, while Larson also won an individual conference title in the 200 individual medley and Malecha claimed first at the conference meet in the 100 butterfly.