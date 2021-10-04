The duo of Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff lived up to their No. 2 seed in the No. 1 doubles bracket at Saturday's Big 9 Conference tournament in Rochester with their second-place finish.
After receiving a first-round bye, Graff and Grant eased past Faribault 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, they received a tougher test but still prevailed 6-2, 7-5 against the third-seeded team from Rochester Century.
In the No. 1 doubles championship, Graff and Grant lost 6-2, 6-2 against top-seeded Rochester Mayo. The Spartans won five of the seven positions Saturday, with Rochester Century winning at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
Northfield also received quarterfinal appearances from Marie Labenski in the No. 1 singles bracket and Meha Hnatyszyn, who received a first-round bye before losing 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. The No. 3 doubles team of Lucy Boland and Grace LaCanne also reached the quarterfinals with a first-round win against Austin before losing to an Owatonna team that eventually finished third.
Labenski, meanwhile, surged to a 6-2, 6-0 victory in the first round against Mankato East before losing 6-0, 6-0 against Owatonna's Olivia Herzog, who ended up finishing fourth.
At No. 2 singles, Maya Deschamp lost a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4 match in the first round against Red Wing, while Lynette Ott fell 6-3, 6-2 in her first-round match against Albert Lea at No. 3 singles.
At No. 2 doubles, Alison Huang and Natalia Neyra-Rasmussen lost in the first round against Rochester John Marshall.
Northfield next starts the Section 1AA tournament Tuesday afternoon with a 4 p.m. home match against 10th-seeded Stewartville. The Raiders are seeded seventh, and the winner of that match moves on to play Thursday afternoon against the winner of second-seeded Lakeville South and 15th-seeded Tri-City United.