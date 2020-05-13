This story was originally published in the Northfield News in 1994 and has been edited for length and clarity.
<&firstgraph>The Northfield High School football team rallied from a 14-3 deficit to edge host Red Wing 21-20 in a Wednesday Missota Conference showdown.
<&firstgraph>The victory and co-conference championship were secured when Andy Bengston blocked Andy Hanson’s 27-yard field goal attempt on the game’s last play.
<&firstgraph>In the other Missota finale, Hutchinson defeated Prior Lake 24-14. Northfield and Hutchinson finish the conference as co-champions with 6-1 league records. They shared the title last season with 7-0 conference marks.
<&firstgraph>It appeared Northfield’s offense would run out the clock on Red Wing, but a clipping penalty wiped out a Drew Wilson 14-yard run on a third and five that would have been good for a first downs in the final minute.
<&firstgraph>The penalty forced the Raiders to punt deep in their territory with 27 seconds remaining. The Wingers got the ball on the Raider 37 with 17 seconds left and no timeouts. After an incomplete pass, only 10 seconds remained. Winger quarterback Paul Hartmann hit Paul Riedner for a 27-yard pass on the Raider 10. The clock stopped to allow time for the hometown chain gang to get to the line of scrimmage. However, with no timeouts, the Wingers were still forced to rush their snap for Hanson’s 27-yard field goal attempt. A host of Raiders broke through the line wit Bengston leading the way for the game-saving block.
<&firstgraph>“It was too close for comfort but we made the big plays when we had to and came out on top,” Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said.
Deuth catch sparks comeback
<&firstgraph>With 1:27 remaining in the first half, the Raiders missed a 35-yard field goal.
<&firstgraph>The Raider defense then stopped the Wingers on three plays, and got the ball back with 30 seconds remaining in the half. After a Drew Wilson eighth-yard run, Holden hit Jeff Deuth for a 27-yard touchdown reception with four seconds to spare. Deuth caught the ball near the 5 and barely crossed the end zone.
<&firstgraph>”It was a quick wheel pattern,” Deuth said. “Their guy had good coverage and the ball had to be thrown behind me. I planted, and the ball came back to me. Then I just ran into the end zone.”
<&firstgraph>In the third quarter Wednesday, the Raiders took their first lead on a Wilson 77-yard touchdown run down the sidelines. Wilson’s run failed on the PAT, but the Raiders were on top, 15-14.
<&firstgraph>The Wingers’ offense responded with another big play on a third-and-11 when Dixon Kuglin dashed 77 yards on a screen pass to the Raider five. On fourth-and-inches, Sundberg dove into the end zone to put Red Wing back on top, 20-15. On the PAT, Hartman’s pass went in and out of the hands of Riedner.
<&firstgraph>The Raiders then took the lead for good on a Bengston two-yard plunge. Bengston’s option pass failed on the PAT. Key plays in the game’s eventual scoring drive were a Jeff Otte 25-yard reception, a Bengston 17-yard rush and Matt Petricka’s 13-yard run.
<&firstgraph>With six minutes remaining, the Raiders had a 60-yard touchdown pass from Holden to Roske called back on a clipping penalty. the Raiders worked the ball to midfield but failed to pick up two feet on fourth down.
<&firstgraph>The Winger offense couldn’t capitalize with the prime field position, punting after third-and-seven.
<&firstgraph>Again, the Raiders gambled on a fourth-and-inches just near their 30, but this time Bengston just crossed for the first down marker. Howerver, another clip erased Wilson’s 14-yard run on the third-and-five, allowing the Wingers to get the ball back to make it interesting in the closing seconds.