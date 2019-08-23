Against John Straka, who bounced back and forth between MLB-affiliated baseball and independent league baseball for the past six years, the Northfield Knights were unable to discover a reliable answer Friday night in Dassel during the Class B state tournament.
Straka helped the top-ranked Chanhassen Redbirds to a 2-0 victory, while Northfield mustered only three hits and advanced only one runner into scoring position.
"He was good," Northfield manager Troy Deden said. "You've got to give it to him. He went nine innings and only gave up three hits. That's how baseball goes. We hit some balls hard, we didn't get hits when we wanted to — it's OK, that's how it goes."
For the first parts of Friday's contest, it appeared neither Straka or Northfield starting pitcher Jake Mathison was going to allow any type of offense.
Chanhassen, the defending state champ, was able to jump in front in the bottom of the fourth after a leadoff walk came around to score on a two-out RBI single that squirted into the outfield between the shortstop and the third baseman.
Northfield's best scoring opportunity came in the top of the eighth, when Sam Maus laid down a one-out bunt single before advancing to second on an errant throw. Straka was able to induce a pair of groundouts to leave Maus at second base, though.
The Redbirds then added their final run in the bottom of the eighth, when a pair of sacrifice flies allowed a leadoff double to score.
Mathison fired all eight innings for the Knights while allowing only six hits, walking two and striking out seven.
The loss drops Northfield into the loser's bracket, where it will be elimination games from here on out.
That starts Sunday in Delano against the loser of Saturday's game between Blaine and Moorhead. The Knights topped Blaine 6-5 during the regular season, while Northfield and Moorhead have met three times in the last two state tournaments, with the Brewers winning two out of three.
The Knights will likely turn Sunday to Quinn Ahern, who last pitched a complete game during a 6-4 win Aug. 4 against Elko in the Section 1B tournament.
"If we don't score any runs we're not going to win anyways," Deden said. "It's all good. It's double elimination, now, it's the same story every single year. We've been here before, we're going to play another good team with another good arm on Sunday."