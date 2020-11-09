Game: Owatonna (3-2) at Northfield (0-5), 7 p.m., Wednesday, Northfield High School.
Last year: The Huskies raced past the Raiders 63-0 with three touchdowns each in the first and second quarter.
Last week: Northfield suffered a 34-17 defeat at Rochester Century, while Owatonna lost 35-14 against Mankato West to lose two games in a row for the first time since 2010.
1. The loss to the Scarlets not only made history in serving the Huskies a two-game losing streak, it was also notable for how it happened. The 35 points racked up by Mankato West were the most Owatonna has allowed since a 2017 62-41 victory against Austin in the Section 1-5A semifinals. It is the most points allowed in a defeat since a 2012 49-21 loss against Totino-Grace in the Class 5A state championship. Additionally, entering Friday, the Huskies had allowed only 35 points combined in the first four games of the season.
2. Not all of that Scarlet offense was required, in the end, as the Owatonna offense sputtered for a second consecutive week. After managing only a first-half touchdown in a 7-6 loss at Monticello on Oct. 30, the Huskies produced only 232 yards of total offense and 49 yards on the ground. Entering the game, Owatonna was averaging 186.75 rushing yards a contest. Furthermore, the offense was uncharacteristically turnover prone as quarterback Brayden Truelson matched his previous season total of interceptions with four against Mankato West.
3. Owatonna might have plenty of reps Wednesday to correct its offensive struggles from a week ago. Through the first four weeks of the season, Northfield has run less plays than its opponent four times. The one exception was a season-opening double-overtime loss at Faribault, in which both teams ran 62 offensive plays. The last four weeks, though, the Raiders have been unable to stay on the field offensively or get off it defensively, which was particularly problematic in a 21-14 loss against Rochester John Marshall on Oct. 30 in which the Rockets finished with a 82-47 advantage in plays run. That disparity has resulted in the Raiders being outscored 64-27 in the second half so far this season.
4. Part of the reason for the lack of offensive plays this year has been Northfield’s reliance on chunk gains to move the ball. In last week’s loss at Rochester Century, for instance, the Raiders were helped by a 32-yard run from senior quarterback Cole Stanchina and a 25-yard rush by senior running back Josh Johnson. In the 25 other opportunities on the ground, however, Northfield’s ball-carriers combined to gain one yard. While Northfield’s propensity for big plays has generated numerous scoring drives and plenty of excitement, it hasn’t resulted in much offensive consistency.