Games: Northfield (5-0) vs. St. Cloud (1-3), 7:30 p.m., Friday, MAC Arena; Northfield (4-0) vs. Sartell/Sauk Rapids (2-2-1), 12:30 p.m., Saturday, MAC Arena.
1. Northfield is starting to enter the meat of its schedule, starting this week at the Thanksgiving Showcase in St. Cloud. While the Raiders already feature a pair of impressive results via a 6-3 win against Class A No. 4 Mound Westonka and a 3-0 victory against Faribault, the level of difficulty ramps up this weekend before a trip north to battle Class A No. 9 Thief River Falls and Class A No. 1 Warroad next weekend. Then, Northfield will partake in the Farmington Invitational in the week between Christmas and New Years for its first potential look against Section 1AA power Farmington, as well as Lakeville North, which may no longer be in Section 1AA but would still serve as a solid measuring stick. Leading the Raiders so far has been the combination of junior forward Jessica Boland, who, after not scoring in the first two games of the year, has racked up five goals in the next two contests, and freshman forward Ava Stanchina, who notched a hat trick in Tuesday night's 4-1 win against Red Wing to up her season tally to eight goals so far. Adding Stanchina's two assists, and she leads the Raiders with 10 points, while Boland is close behind with nine. Not all of that production has been necessary, though, thanks to sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha, who already has three shutouts in five games and a sterling save percentage of .967 so far. That percentage ranks fourth in the state out of goalies with at least 150 minutes played so far (Malecha has spent 255 minutes between the pipes so far), while her three shutouts are tied for the most in the state.
2. Northfield’s first opponent the day after Thanksgiving is St. Cloud, which snapped a season-opening two-game losing streak with a 6-0 win against Class A No. 5 Fergus Falls on Nov. 19 before falling 3-1 Monday against Class AA No. 8 North Wright County. The first two losses were tight in the form of a 5-4 setback against Hutchinson and a 4-3 loss against Sartell/Sauk Rapids. Leading the way so far for St. Cloud is senior Gabbie Rud, who’s committed to play at Cornell next year and has scored three goals and dished out five assists so far. The Ice Breakers are also helped along by senior Taylor Mathiasen (four goals, one assist) and sophomore Katherine Bell (two goals, three assists). In net for St. Cloud is senior Ashlea Arvidson, who recorded a 21-save shutout in the win against Fergus Falls and has posted a save percentage of .898 thus far.
3. The second Thanksgiving weekend game on the docket is against Sartell/Sauk Rapids, which has sputtered out of the gate with a 3-2 loss to Rogers and a 6-0 setback against Alexandria, but has also registered a 1-1 tie against Buffalo, a 4-3 win against St. Cloud and most recently a 4-1 win Tuesday against Fergus Falls. The Storm’n Sabres are headlined by senior goalie Chloe Stockinger, who was recognized on mngirlshockeyhub.com’s outstate dream team and finished 3-0 in net at the USA Hockey Showcase in the spring. This year, she’s been in goal for all of Sartell/Sauk Rapid’s games and has posted a .923 save percentage and recorded a season-high 39 saves in the win against St. Cloud. In her worst statistical performance of the year, the 6-1 loss against Alexandria, she still saved 35 of the 41 shots sent her way. Offensively, the Storm’n Sabres are paced by Lauren Wensel (three goals, no assists), Anna Orth (one goal, three assists), Nora Sauer (two goals, three assists) and Megan Cromwell (two goals, two assists), but have had 13 players record a point through the first five games.