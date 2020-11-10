The end of the fall sports season and the start of the winter sports season was wiped out Tuesday, when Northfield Public Schools announced it was shifting to a distance-learning model starting Nov. 19.
That means any competitions scheduled for after Nov. 18 will be canceled until the school district — with instruction from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education — deems COVID-19 case numbers are low enough to safely bring back a hybrid-learning model and after-school activities.
This comes as COVID-19 case numbers in Rice County are spiking and Northfield High School reported nine positive cases among its students from Friday, Nov. 6, through Monday night, according to Superintendent Matt Hillman at Monday night’s school board meeting. In Rice County, there are 2,272 positive cases of COVID-19 and 87 new cases that were reported Monday.
Rice County’s 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents from Oct. 18-31 was 40.3. It is recommended by the MDH and MDE to shift to a distance-learning model for high schools once that rate rises above 30 cases per 10,000 residents.
The decision means the Northfield volleyball team, which is ranked No. 8 in Class AAA and is undefeated, will not have an opportunity to contend for the program’s first section title.
Upsetting and emotional day as we have been informed our season will end early and we now will watch opponents compete for the section title instead of playing for it. Decision was made to go to distance learning and volleyball will not be allowed to finish our season. pic.twitter.com/4Y4HbNM4x7— Tim Torstenson (@TorstensonTim) November 10, 2020
It will have an opportunity to close out its fourth straight Big 9 Conference title with matches still scheduled for Friday at home against Faribault, as well as additional non-conference matches Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Faribault and Wednesday, Nov. 18, at home against Owatonna.
The football team will still close the regular season Wednesday night at home against Owatonna, but its postseason fate is still undecided.
“We met today with the region and tomorrow will be a follow up where we make a decision,” Northfield Activities Director Joel Olson said.
The first-round matchup for the Section 1-5A quarterfinal games are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, which falls before the shift to distance learning. If the Raiders were to win, however, they would next play Saturday, Nov. 21, which is after sports are shut down.
The possibilities are Northfield ends its football season after Wednesday’s regular-season finale, it ends its season in the Section 1-5A quarterfinal no matter if it wins or loses, or it finds another opponent to play that is in a similar situation in terms of moving to distance learning.
As for winter sports, dance practice has already started this week, boys basketball and boys hockey are set to start Nov. 23, boys swimming and diving, girls hockey, wrestling and girls hockey have a first practice date of Nov. 30, and girls basketball and gymnastics are slated to begin Dec. 7.
The Raiders just won’t be starting along with most of the state.
“The high school league seasons will start, we just won’t start when they start,” Olson said.” We don’t know when we may or may not start. I think we’re going to review in December based on where our numbers are at.”