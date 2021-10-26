For the first time since 2018, the Northfield football team is hosting a postseason game.
In that 2018 season, the Raiders similarly entered the Section 1-5A playoffs as the No. 3 seed before eking past Rochester John Marshall 10-7 thanks to a last-minute field goal, before beating Rochester Century 25-15 on the road and falling to eventual state champion Owatonna in the section championship.
Also similar to 2018 is how Northfield is entering the postseason. Three years ago, the Raiders closed the season with a shocking 31-0 defeat at home against Rochester Century. This year, Northfield closed the regular-season slate with a 36-7 loss at Faribault.
The Raiders are hoping the similarities continue into the postseason, starting with Tuesday night's quarterfinal against Austin.
The seeding process for the Section 1-5A playoffs was likely one of the more boring processes in recent memory. Rochester Mayo beat every other team in the section and was the logical top seed, while Owatonna's only section loss was against Rochester Mayo, making it the clear No. 2 seed.
Northfield lost to Mayo and Owatonna, but beat all of Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Austin. Century did the same, with losses to the three teams above it and wins against the two teams below it.
The No. 5 and 6 seeds were decided by Rochester John Marshall's win against Austin.
While that was all relatively straightforward, the postseason rarely ever follows that clear of a path toward crowing a champion.
The playoffs start Tuesday with Northfield hosting Austin and Rochester John Marshall traveling to Rochester Century. Owatonna then hosts the winner of Northfield and Austin on Saturday night, with Rochester Mayo hosting the winner of Century and John Marshall.
The championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov 5. All games will be played at the high seed.
SECTION 1-5A AT A GLANCE (teams listed in descending seed order)
No. 1 Rochester Mayo (7-1)
Section record: 5-0
QRF ranking: No. 6
Points for average: 42.0
Points against average: 15.5
Last four games: 3-1
Best win: A 58-31 victory against Owatonna to start the season.
Worst loss: A 30-6 loss at Class 5A No. 1 Mankato West.
No. 2 Owatonna (5-3)
Section record: 4-1
QRF ranking: No. 19
Points for average: 22.8
Points against average: 21.1
Last four games: 3-1
Best win: Either a 26-7 win against Northfield or a 17-14 victory against Class 4A No. 7 Kasson-Mantorville to finish the season
Worst loss: A 27-0 pounding delivered by New Prague.
No. 3 Northfield (3-5)
Section record: 3-2
QRF ranking: No. 28
Points for average: 15.2
Points against average: 28.9
Last four games: 1-3
Best win: A 28-14 victory against Rochester Century that more or less secured the No. 3 seed.
Worst loss: A 36-7 loss against Faribault to close the regular season.
No. 4 Rochester Century (3-5)
Section record: 2-3
QRF ranking: No. 30
Points for average: 15.1
Points against average: 26.4
Last four games: 3-1
Best win: A 37-8 victory against Rochester John Marshall.
Worst loss: A 28-14 loss against Northfield.
No. 5 Rochester John Marshall (1-7)
Section record: 1-4
QRF ranking: No. 38
Points for average: 8.4
Points against average: 40.1
Last four games: 0-4
Best win: A 32-12 win against Austin that kept the Rockets off the bottom seed line.
Worst loss: A 41-0 loss against Owatonna.
No. 6 Austin (1-7)
Section record: 0-5
QRF ranking: No. 45
Points for average: 19.2
Points against average: 39.0
Last four games: 1-3
Best win: A 45-6 drubbing of Albert Lea to close the regular season.
Worst loss: A 28-20 loss against Rochester Century, for the sole fact that an Austin win would have caused chaos for seeding the bottom three seeds that would have been fun to watch.