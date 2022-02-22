The Section 1A boys hockey tournament features a wide range of teams.
There’s the favorite — Northfield — which doubles as the highest-scoring group and the stingiest when it comes to goals allowed. Then there’s the upstart challengers in Rochester Lourdes and Albert Lea, who have both flashed potential to challenge for a section title but not done so consistently.
A potential dark horse looms as the No. 4 seed in New Prague, which doesn’t possess a threatening record but has been battle tested against a who’s who of the top teams in Class AA thanks to its membership in the Metro West Conference.
Then there’s Faribault, which started the year slow but has impressive wins against Albert Lea, Owatonna and Rochester Century thanks to an intriguing group of young forwards, including first-line eighth graders Jackson Kath and Tommy Kunze.
Those are just the teams with first-round byes.
Add in La Crescent-Hokah (plenty of firepower against a mediocre schedule), Winona (winners of six straight against Class A teams), Red Wing (dangerous top line plus a talented senior goalie) and Waseca (unimposing record but with offensive firepower to scare just about anyone) and there’s a wide range of possible semifinal entrants.
After Tuesday’s first round — which may be pushed to Wednesday due to weather — quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday at the high seed. Then, semifinals are slated for Saturday night at the Rochester Recreation Center, with the final scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Listed below is a team-by-team look at all 11 teams in Section 1A, listed in descending seed order.
No. 1 Northfield (19-5-1)
Section record: 6-0
QRF rank: No. 4
Goals for: 126
Goals against: 49
Last five games: 5-0
Best win: A 3-1 win against Thief River Falls on Dec. 3 that keeps looking better and better. The Prowlers have been red hot in 2022 and are now the primary contender to knock off Warroad in Section 8A.
Worst loss: A 6-2 loss against Hastings that preceded a stretch of 14 wins in 15 games to close the regular season.
Key players: Spencer Klotz (29 goals, 56 assists), Kamden Kaiser (30 goals, 20 assists), Cayden Monson (20 goals, 28 assists), Keaton Walock (18-4-1, .920 save percentage, 1.84 goals against average).
No. 2 Rochester Lourdes (18-7)
Section record: 8-1
QRF rank: No. 15
Goals for: 103
Goals against: 57
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: A 4-3 win Feb. 12 against Class A No. 11 Providence Academy that signaled the Eagles are capable of challenging Northfield at the top of the section.
Worst loss: A 3-1 defeat Jan. 15 against a below-.500 Windom team.
Key players: Xander Carter-Kleven (17-5, .933 save percentage, 1.85 goals against average), Charlie Kielty (22 goals, 18 assists), Matthew Mahoney (26 goals, 10 assists), Peyton Loeslie (14 goals, 20 assists).
No. 3 Albert Lea (17-8)
Section record: 7-4
QRF rank: No. 25
Goals for: 101
Goals against: 60
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: A 3-0 victory against Rochester Lourdes to win the Blue Division of the Kiwanis Hockey Festival.
Worst loss: A 7-6 loss against Winona to cap a three-game losing streak against section opponents that likely cost the Tigers the No. 2 seed in the section.
Key players: Joseph Yoon (28 goals, 24 assists), Tim Chalmers (16 goals, 18 assists), Dakota Jahnke (17-7, .920 save percentage, 2.25 goals against average).
No. 4 New Prague (8-15-2)
Section record: 1-0
QRF rank: No. 42
Goals for: 67
Goals against: 98
Last five games: 2-2-1
Best win: In terms of the section, it’s a 6-0 win against Faribault in New Prague’s only game against a Section 1A foe.
Worst loss: A 5-3 defeat against a good New Ulm team, only because that’s the only loss for the Trojans that wasn’t against a Class AA team.
Key players: Will Anderson (7 goals, 15 assists), John Schmidt (9 goals, 12 assists), Carter Puente (7-11-1, .907 save percentage, 3.39 goals against average).
No. 5 Faribault (10-15)
Section record: 5-8
QRF rank: No. 45
Goals for: 82
Goals against: 111
Last five games: 2-3
Best win: A 4-2 win Jan. 29 at Albert Lea that Faribault controlled from start to finish.
Worst loss: A 5-4 loss against Winona on Feb. 12 that halted a four-game win streak.
Key players: Oliver Linnemann (15 goals, 18 assists), Jackson Kath (9 goals, 13 assists), Tommy Kunze (7 goals, 9 assists), Owen Nesburg (7 goals, 9 assists).
No. 6 La Crescent-Hokah (13-10-1)
Section record: 2-3
QRF rank: No. 44
Goals for: 112
Goals against: 109
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: An 8-4 win Dec. 2 against Winona that held off the surging Winhawks when it came down to seeding.
Worst loss: A 4-1 loss Feb. 12 against a South St. Paul team with six wins this year.
Key players: Wyatt Farrell (44 goals, 12 assists), Colton Holzer (14 goals, 19 assists), Liam Farrell (14 goals, 14 assists).
No. 7 Winona (9-15-1)
Section record: 5-6-1
QRF rank: No. 53
Goals for: 85
Goals against: 134
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: A 7-6 win Feb. 3 against Albert Lea that was part of a six-game win streak.
Worst loss: A 7-6 overtime loss Jan. 20 against Faribault that might have cost the Winhawks a couple spots on the seeding line.
Key players: Teis Larsen (17 goals, 27 assists), Ayden Ruesgen (19 goals, 11 assists), Aven Prodzinski (13 goals, 6 assists).
No. 8 Red Wing (10-15)
Section record: 5-5
QRF rank: No. 46
Goals for: 73
Goals against: 86
Last five games: 1-4
Best win: A 3-2 win Jan. 15 against Albert Lea in which Dixon Ehlers made 39 saves.
Worst loss: A 6-5 overtime loss Feb. 5 at Faribault in which the Falcons erased a 4-0 deficit.
Key players: Casey Larson (29 goals, 16 assists), Carson Ahern (9 goals, 20 assists), Dixon Ehlers (10-15, .924 save percentage, 3.40 goals against average).
No. 9 Waseca (5-16-1)
Section record: 2-2-1
QRF rank: No. 68
Goals for: 73
Goals against: 129
Last five games: 1-4
Best win: A 7-5 win Dec. 23 at Faribault in which the teams combined for six third-period goals.
Worst loss: The combination of 11-10 and 8-7 losses against Fairmont.
Key players: Kyle Ahlschlager (23 goals, 22 assists), Griffin Krautkramer (23 goals, 14 assists).
No. 10 Austin (1-20)
Section record: 0-11
QRF rank: No. 73
Goals for: 21
Goals against: 155
Last five games: 0-5
Key players: Isaac Stromlund (3 goals, 6 assists), Cooper Guttormson (3 goals, 3 assists), Sam Eyre (3 goals, 3 assists).
No. 11 Winona Cotter (1-10)
Section record: 0-1
QRF rank: No. 71
Goals for: 9
Goals against: 78
Last five games: 1-4
Key players: Aaron Romance (3 goals, 2 assists), Jackson Cada (2 goals, 2 assists).