Entering the season, there was little doubt about the offensive talent on the outside and in the middle for the Northfield volleyball team.
With the bulk of the experience back from last year’s group that spent most of the season ranked No. 2 in the state, the Raiders possessed enough offensive firepower to enter as the favorite for a fourth consecutive Big 9 Conference title.
The one unknown was the player setting up those hitters, since sophomore Teagan Timperley was entering the season without much varsity experience and was going to be asked to play every point in Northfield’s one-setter system. Through eight matches, and entering Friday night’s clash against undefeated Rochester Mayo, Timperley has met every expectation and surpassed a few more.
“She’s done a great job,” Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. “Just comparing her to last year and what she’s done this year, she’s gotten probably 6 inches taller and just a lot stronger. We were a little concerned about that part of it, and her skill has gotten a lot better, too.”
Those gains in height and strength have translated to a gaudy 262 assists in the first eight matches. That ranks second in the state, according to statistics available on mnvolleyballhub.com, behind Minnetonka senior Olivia Koeppen.
“We have such amazing hitters all around, so I just have to see where the hitters and blockers are on the other side, and that’s where I know where to put it,” Timperley said. “If someone’s on (fire) more, I know to set them so we can get them more kills and more points.”
From spending last year as the junior varsity team’s setter to starting on varsity this year, Timperley said the biggest difference — besides her physical growth — has been her mental maturation to better decipher and comprehend what’s happening around her.
In the time it takes for the pass to reach her at the net, Timperley has to account for the opposition’s block, where her hitters are located and which hitter she should be funneling the ball to. Even as this season has progressed, Torstenson said Timperley has improved her ability to handle an errant pass and still be able to have multiple distribution options.
“If the pass isn’t a perfect pass, she’s still able to utilize the other hitters and she’s comfortable doing that,” Torstenson said.
“I think her distribution has been very good, but she also has really good hitters she’s setting to, too,” he continued. “It makes that part of the job easier to have the confidence to go anywhere and she’s making good decisions that way.”
Those hitters include senior outside hitters Megan Reilly and Rachel Wieber, who are committed to play Division I volleyball next year at Arizona State and Southern Utah, respectively. So far, Reilly ranks 11th in the state with 89 kills this year despite sitting a handful of sets out, and is swinging 46.3% on her attacks, which ranks first in Class AAA among players with at least 50 kills.
In the middle, Timperley’s primary options have been senior Sylvia Koenig (Miami University) and sophomore Annelise Larson.
Since Wieber has been forced to miss some time with an injury, sophomore Sydney Jaynes has stepped into a full-time starting role on the outside and helped the Raiders maintain their efficient offense.
“I’m just working every day to keep working on my defense in the back row and being an option in the front row, because we have so many good hitters,” Jaynes said. “I have such good role models, obviously, with the two awesome D-1 outsides, and just learning from them this year has really helped me.”
Even when Wieber was forced to leave a match against Rochester Century this year, and Reilly and Jaynes were unavailable to sub in since they were already on the floor, Torstenson was able to turn to junior Tawni King, who slammed home three kills to finish the set.
“She did an awesome job when she came in,” Torstenson said. “Even on the JV this year, Tawni has been doing a good job and now we also have her as an outside, so we’re very deep I think at the outside position.”
NORTHFIELD VS. ROCHESTER MAYO
In recent years, when Rochester Mayo and Northfield meet it typically carries significant Big 9 Conference or Section 1AAA implications. Friday night at Northfield High School will be no different.
The Raiders and Spartans are the final two undefeated teams in the conference, so Friday’s match will act as a de facto conference championship match and provide the separation from one another for seeding in the Section 1AAA tournament.
“It’s always been a good rivalry, but not like an evil kind of rivalry but like a friendly rivalry, but we always play hard,” Torstenson said. “Mayo is one of those teams we’re usually playing for the conference title against. This year, I think they’re stronger than they were last year, and I think they bring a little bit more this year and some more experience.”
That experience for Rochester Mayo starts with senior Anna Miller — a future Division I basketball player at Drake that’s using her height and athleticism to overwhelm opposing volleyball teams so far this fall. In last week’s sweep of Rochester Century, Miller paced the Spartans with 12 kills and a pair of blocks.
Rochester Mayo had dropped only a pair of sets all season — once in a season-opening win against Faribault and again in a victory against Red Wing.
Northfield, meanwhile, has yet to drop a set this season but is coming off its closest challenge of the season Monday at Winona, where the Raiders still swept the Winhawks but allowed 20 points in the final set. Before that, Northfield had yet to allow an opponent to score more than 17 points in a set all season.
“We were down six for the majority of the third set and we came back and won, but it was good for us to feel some urgency,” Torstenson said. “Mayo’s going to be tougher than any of the other teams we play, so just to prepare for that — even though I wasn’t super pleased as it was happening (Monday) night, I thought the urgency we had to make up six points and come back and win will help us.”