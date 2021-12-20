The Northfield wrestling team finished fourth out of 11 teams at the Northfield Larry Severson Invitational on Saturday at Northfield High School.
Tri-City United won the team title with 182 points, ahead of Reedsville (162.5), Minneota (145) and Northfield (126).
The Raiders were lifted by six top-three finishes throughout the day to help them overcome not entering a wrestler in five of the 14 weight classes.
Senior Jake Messner won the individual title in the 145-pound weight class with a 10-4 major decision against TCU's Cole Franek in the semifinals before receiving a forfeit in the championship.
Also finishing on the podium were Keith Harner (3rd at 120), Logan Williams (3rd at 126), Owen Murphy (2nd at 152), Darrin Kuyper (3rd at 170) and Quinn Ertz (3rd at 195).
The full results for every Northfield wrestler in Saturday's invitational are listed below.
106
Matt Dettling (4-4) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Matt Dettling (Northfield) 4-4 won by decision over Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 4-9 (Dec 6-2)
Quarterfinal - Sam Schmalz (Reedsville) 10-3 won by fall over Matt Dettling (Northfield) 4-4 (Fall 3:26)
Cons. Round 2 - Matt Dettling (Northfield) 4-4 won by major decision over Henke William (Burnsville) 3-5 (MD 9-1)
Cons. Round 3 - Caden Staab (Northfield) 6-6 won by fall over Matt Dettling (Northfield) 4-4 (Fall 2:30)
106
Caden Staab (6-6) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Caden Staab (Northfield) 6-6 won by major decision over Jackson Stensrud (Mankato East) 1-6 (MD 17-5)
Quarterfinal - Charles Vanier (Richfield) 12-1 won by major decision over Caden Staab (Northfield) 6-6 (MD 11-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Caden Staab (Northfield) 6-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Caden Staab (Northfield) 6-6 won by fall over Matt Dettling (Northfield) 4-4 (Fall 2:30)
Cons. Semi - Caden Staab (Northfield) 6-6 won by decision over Sam Muller (Pine Island) 5-4 (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match - Sam Schmalz (Reedsville) 10-3 won by decision over Caden Staab (Northfield) 6-6 (Dec 8-7)
120
Keith Harner (7-3) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Keith Harner (Northfield) 7-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Nick Thein (Pine Island) 8-0 won by decision over Keith Harner (Northfield) 7-3 (Dec 2-0)
Cons. Semi - Keith Harner (Northfield) 7-3 won by decision over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 3-3 (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match - Keith Harner (Northfield) 7-3 won by decision over Kyle Schmalz (Reedsville) 6-5 (Dec 7-1)
126
Logan Williams (5-3) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Logan Williams (Northfield) 5-3 won by fall over William Chang (St. Paul Washington) 3-5 (Fall 1:11)
Semifinal - Peyton Gillund (Minneota) 6-1 won by decision over Logan Williams (Northfield) 5-3 (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Semi - Logan Williams (Northfield) 5-3 won by fall over Gavin Sherman (Tri-City United) 3-9 (Fall 3:39)
3rd Place Match - Logan Williams (Northfield) 5-3 won by fall over Ayden Sebo (Reedsville) 9-5 (Fall 4:12)
138
Brody Gorr (7-6) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
Prelim - Brody Gorr (Northfield) 7-6 won by fall over Hsa Doh (St. Paul Washington) 4-3 (Fall 3:32)
Quarterfinal - Brody Gorr (Northfield) 7-6 won by fall over Aiden Olson (St. Charles) 7-7 (Fall 2:18)
Semifinal - Bryer Christel (Reedsville) 11-2 won by fall over Brody Gorr (Northfield) 7-6 (Fall 0:43)
Cons. Semi - Brody Gorr (Northfield) 7-6 won by fall over Luke Scholtes (Mankato East) 7-5 (Fall 4:44)
3rd Place Match - Xavier Ripplinger (Burnsville) 11-2 won by decision over Brody Gorr (Northfield) 7-6 (Dec 7-2)
145
Jake Messner (8-1) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jake Messner (Northfield) 8-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jake Messner (Northfield) 8-1 won by major decision over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 10-4 (MD 14-4)
1st Place Match - Jake Messner (Northfield) 8-1 won by forfeit over Blake Delsman (Reedsville) 11-1 (For.)
152
Owen Murphy (6-4) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Owen Murphy (Northfield) 6-4 won by fall over Shawn Storzer (Reedsville) 1-9 (Fall 1:39)
Semifinal - Owen Murphy (Northfield) 6-4 won by decision over Chace Kobs (St. Charles) 6-8 (Dec 5-3)
1st Place Match - Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 9-0 won by major decision over Owen Murphy (Northfield) 6-4 (MD 12-3)
170
Darrin Kuyper (9-2) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 9-2 won by fall over Logan Lodel (Reedsville) 7-5 (Fall 1:01)
Semifinal - Jonah Gruenes (Minneota) 8-0 won by decision over Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 9-2 (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Semi - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 9-2 won by fall over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 3-6 (Fall 0:39)
3rd Place Match - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 9-2 won by major decision over Brian Thilges (Mankato East) 10-3 (MD 9-0)
182
Ryan Kuyper (2-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Tytan Small (St. Charles) 9-3 won by fall over Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) 2-4 (Fall 5:42)
Cons. Round 1 - Sangam Gurung (St. Paul Washington) 4-4 won by forfeit over Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) 2-4 (For.)
195
Quinn Ertz (2-5) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 8-3 won by major decision over Quinn Ertz (Northfield) 2-5 (MD 14-3)
Round 2 - Nate Drumm (Mankato East) 6-2 won by decision over Quinn Ertz (Northfield) 2-5 (Dec 7-1)
Round 3 - Quinn Ertz (Northfield) 2-5 won by fall over Ricardo Moreno (Burnsville) 0-3 (Fall 0:18)