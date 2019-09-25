“Hope springs eternal in the human heart,” and when it comes to the Northfield football team right now, that needs to be the guiding principle as they prepare for the Homecoming game this Friday against Rochester Century. Hard work, belief in each other and emotional fire will be the other ingredients to improvement and success and there is no reason to believe this will not happen with this team and this program.
A though loss to Rochester John Marshall 25-13 last week could easily have been a down-to-the-wire game without two or three breaks going against the good guys. Another chance this week to improve and compete against the best. Last week’s game was the Raiders’ best physical performance thus far.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: 2: Touchdowns for Nothfield by Gavin Rataj and Daniel Monaghan; 70-43: Ball control by JM; 317-89: Total offense won by JM; 4: Penalties by the Raiders (an improvement); 3-67: Receptions and yardage by Monaghan; 4-37: Punts and punt average by Monaghan; 5: tackles each by Luke Stanga, Cole Stanchina, David Tonjum, Simon Dickerson, Eli Bowman, Ryne Johnson and Kai Anderson.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Player: Porter Adams; Scout team: Jackson Freyberg; Special teams: Josh Johnson; Master tackle: Simon Dickerson; JV player: Freyberg; JV defense: Nick Mikula; JV scout: Seth Hanson.
SEC: Winners Friday included Owatonna, Mankato West and East, Faribault, Winona, Rochester John Marshall and Century. Owatonna and Winona remain the only unbeatens.
CENTURY: Century is led by a group of two-way players and senior veterans: Jack Fisher, Mark Leonard, Jack Jensen, Jerrod Ohr and Ethan Vik, plus junior speedster Isaiah Huber. Century is 3-1 with a win over Mankato West to their credit.
FRIDAY: 7 p.m. at Memorial Field; Homecoming; Keep the faith...