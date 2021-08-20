A pair of boys from Northfield have established themselves as two of the nation’s elite water skiers.
Bode Bulfer, 10, claimed first place overall in the Boys1 (B1) division and hit a new national tournament record with an overall score of 2562.2 at the 79th GOODE Water Ski National Championships on Aug. 8-14 in Wilmington, Illinois. He received a $2,000 scholarship for his efforts and also brought home first-place finishes in the event’s B1 Slalom competition and the B1 Tricks competition.
His older brother George Bulfer, 12, also enjoyed success on the water in Illinois with a first-place finish in the Boys 2 (B2) Trick competition, a fourth-place national finish in the B2 slalom competition, and a second-place finish in the B2 overall standings at the 2021 nationals, which were held at the Waters Edge Estates water ski facility about 60 miles southwest of Chicago. This year’s event featured almost 700 athletes ranging in age from kids up to 80-year olds.
The pair also finished among the nation’s top 10 in the B2 Jump competition.
“We are very proud of Bode and George’s success at nationals,” said their father, Bob Bulfer. “For skiers from Minnesota to do this well at the championship is quite an accomplishment since many of the top competitors are from southern states, where they have the ability to train year-round in the water.”
The success at the national championships, which is sanctioned by the U.S.A. Water Ski and Wake Sports, capped an outstanding summer on the water for Bode and George.
To get to nationals, skiers need qualifying scores from tournaments that are held all over the nation prior to nationals. Bode earned first-place finishes in the slalom and trick events at the Minnesota and Midwest Regional championships and also set new scoring records at both events. George notched state and regional titles in the trick event while qualifying for nationals in all three events.
The state, regional and national tournaments come at the end of a busy summer, which includes weekend competitions at specialized man-made water ski lakes around the nation. Each tournament features three scoring events, which includes slalom, tricks and jump.
In slalom, the skier covers a course of six buoys and the winner is the one who rounds the most buoys without a miss or fall, after each pass through the course once the max speed is met the ski rope is shortened which makes it harder for the skier to get around the buoy.
In tricks, the skier performs two, 20-second routines that each have an assigned point value for each trick. In jumping, the object is to hit the longest distance from the jump ramp.
The Bulfer brothers have honed their skills since age 4 on local waters at Union Lake, which is where the Bulfers have a lakeside home. Both are coached by their father, who along with their mother, Briana Bulfer, typically spend four hours a day training. The family also travels once or twice a year to Florida for additional training from instructors in the Sunshine State.
A true family sport for the Bulfers, their youngest son John is just starting to ski at age 4 and their daughter Analyn, 6, qualified and competed in her first nationals last week along with Bode and George.
“Every year we sit down with the boys to map out their goals for waterskiing,” Bob Bulfer said. “Like golf, where you are looking for one less stoke, in water skiing you are always looking for one more trick or one buoy more. We typically are able to get on the water a week after ice out and ski until about the third week of September before it gets too cold.”
“It is a sport that definitely prepares you for life. The results last weekend at nationals were awesome but there are some weeks where you might fall and then things don’t go as planned.”
Bode, who will be a fourth grader at Greenvale Park Elementary School, and George, who will be in sixth grade at Northfield Middle School, keep the ski theme going in the winter months by participating with the Alpine Ski Team at nearby Buck Hill in Burnsville. The pair also enjoy mountain biking and football, but they reserve their summer sport interest for water skiing.
“Both Bode and George really push each other in the sport,” Bob Bulfer said. “Water skiing is a very family oriented sport … they can train together and the competitions are always at the same location, so our family is always together every weekend and that makes for a great experience.”