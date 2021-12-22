Games: Dec. 28 vs. East Ridge (6-5), Dec. 29 vs. Lakeville North (4-5-1), Dec. 30 vs. Farmington (5-5), Schmitz-Maki Arena.
Recent results: Northfield (8-2) has vacillated between blowing the doors off Big 9 Conference opponents and challenging itself against the best Class AA has to offer. Recently, that's featured a 13-0 victory against Red Wing and a 5-3 defeat against Class AA No. 5 Rosemount. East Ridge just had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 2-1 defeat against Roseville, Lakeville North tied Apple Valley and lost 3-0 to Lakeville South, and Farmington was just thumped 8-2 by Burnsville.
Last appearance: The Lakeville North Tournament was cancelled last season, but in the 2019 edition the Raiders finished 1-2 with a win against Simley and losses against Lakeville North and Farmington.
1. Playing against the state's best
For years, the Farmington Tournament was an annual pilgrimage for Northfield to challenge itself against some of the best teams southern Minnesota had to offer. When the Raiders were moved into Section 1AA, the trip turned into a measuring stick for how they stacked up against their new section foes residing in the South Suburban Conference. Now, the tournament is more a continuation of Northfield's high-level non-conference schedule.
In the weeks leading up to the holiday tournament, the Raiders will have faced Class AA No. 5 Rosemount and Class AA No. 11 Maple Grove, so the higher speed of speed and skill compared to Big 9 competition won't be a foreign concept. In the 5-3 loss at Maple Grove, Northfield coach Paige Haley thought her team controlled large portions of the game.
"There were moments in the game where I thought we were taking it from them," Haley said. "I felt like considering the type of opponent and how the game went we learned a lot. It’s hard going from Big 9 to a bigger school in the South Suburban, but it helps us a lot for when it matters later in the season.”
That defeat against Maple Grove was just the second of the season for the Raiders, who have a chance to avenge the first next week. Lakeville North defeated Northfield 3-2 in overtime Nov. 30 in a game Haley believes isn't indicative of her team's full ability.
"We’re looking forward to having North again," Haley said. "We had a lot of learning moments in our game against Lakeville North and we were down a couple kids, but hopefully we can come back a little more full strength and take what we learned from that game and hopefully be able to win.”
2. Shutting down stars
If Northfield was going to lose to Maple Grove, it'd be a god bet to assume Maple Grove star Whitney Tuttle was going to play a large role in the win. That didn't happen, as Tuttle was limited to just one point. Shutting down opposing team's stars isn't a new concept for the Raiders, who limited Lakeville South star Claire Enright to just one point in a 4-2 win for Northfield on Nov. 18.
For Haley, the credit for that shutdown ability is split between Northfield's senior goalie Maggie Malecha and its defensive group.
“I feel like those girls probably don’t face as good as a goalie as Maggie is for all their games," Haley said. "We have that going for us, and I truly do think we have an exceptional defensive core.”
3. Raiders enjoying lethal power play
Through 10 games this season, the Raiders have already scored 12 power-play goals. In terms of percentages, Northfield is converting on 36.4% of its power-play opportunities, which Haley believes has started to change the way its opponents play.
"I love that for other teams our power play is now a threat," Haley said. "They’re probably telling their team, ‘Stay out of the box, we don’t want Northfield to get on the power play because they’ll take advantage of it.’”
It's not just a case of racking up goals against weaker competition, either. The Raiders finished 2-for-3 on the power play against Rosemount and 3-for-8 against Lakeville South.
The credit for that success is due to the amount of playmakers on the ice. Sophomore center Ayla Puppe has five goals and two assists on the power play, while sophomore defender Grace McCoshen has three goals and four assists in the same situations.
Add in senior defender Cambria Monson's four power-play assists, and opponents are forced to try and shutdown three puck-moving playmakers while down a player.
"It’s the best power play we’ve had in my five years of being here," Haley said. "They’re all just so fluid and good with the puck and they’re good at moving it together. When you get the right group of kids together on a power play it can be pretty dangerous."