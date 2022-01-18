...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
A steady diet of goals allowed the Northfield boys hockey team to cruise to a 7-1 victory Saturday at Rochester Century.
The Raiders led 3-1 at the end of the first period and 5-1 entering the second intermission.
Senior Spencer Klotz led the way with a four-point night (one goal, three assists), while sophomore Jake Geiger scored twice and dished out an assist.
Other multi-point contributors included sophomore forwards Kamden Kaiser (one goal, one assist) and Cayden Monson (one goal, one assist).
Luke Johnson and Allen Royle both added a goal, and all of Mike Fossum, Ty Frank, Matthew DeBuse, Andrew Winter and Brayden Olsen finished with one assist.
The Raiders finished with just a 37-34 edge in shots, but notched the comfortable victory thanks to a 33-save performance from junior goalie Keaton Walock. Both teams finished 0-for-2 on the power play.
Northfield next plays Tuesday night at home against Mankato West before traveling to Winona on Saturday afternoon.