A steady diet of goals allowed the Northfield boys hockey team to cruise to a 7-1 victory Saturday at Rochester Century.

The Raiders led 3-1 at the end of the first period and 5-1 entering the second intermission.

Senior Spencer Klotz led the way with a four-point night (one goal, three assists), while sophomore Jake Geiger scored twice and dished out an assist.

Other multi-point contributors included sophomore forwards Kamden Kaiser (one goal, one assist) and Cayden Monson (one goal, one assist).

Luke Johnson and Allen Royle both added a goal, and all of Mike Fossum, Ty Frank, Matthew DeBuse, Andrew Winter and Brayden Olsen finished with one assist.

The Raiders finished with just a 37-34 edge in shots, but notched the comfortable victory thanks to a 33-save performance from junior goalie Keaton Walock. Both teams finished 0-for-2 on the power play.

Northfield next plays Tuesday night at home against Mankato West before traveling to Winona on Saturday afternoon.

