Eight Raiders collected a hit to help collectively dispatch the Huskies on Tuesday night in Owatonna.
Northfield scored three runs in each of the top of the first and top of the second before piling up seven runs in the top of the fourth to finish off the season sweep of Owatonna.
Senior Brynn Hostettler led the Raiders with three hits, in addition to firing five shutout innings in the circle, where she allowed only one hit and struck out 12 batters while walking none. Sammy Moreen finished with a hit, a walk and three RBIs, while Payton Fox walked twice, scored twice and added a hit.
Gabi Schmoll, Courtney Graff, Katie Balster, Avery Valek and Mikaela Girard.