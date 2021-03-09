After last season, Northfield sophomore Sam Folland aimed to erase any doubt.
As a freshman, he narrowly missed out on the nordic ski state tournament, so Folland devoted himself through summer training and club races to make sure he entered the 2021 section meet well clear of the cutoff line for state.
That extra work paid off, as even in a slower day for Folland, he still finished third individually to easily qualify for this Friday's state championships at Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik.
"I've done quite a bit or work in the summer after last year missing out on it by like 10 seconds," Folland said. "That felt pretty bad, so it felt good to finally do it."
Folland will be joined at state by Northfield senior Martin Brice, who finished 11th individually to provide the Raiders with a pair of state skiers. It's the first state trip for both Brice and Folland.
"Martin raced really well," Northfield coach Craig Cardinal said. "He had an above average day and really went after it. Sam has put himself in a really good position through hard training, so even though he didn't have the best day he still qualified really safely. I'm hoping to see big things from him at the state meet if we can get him back on his game by then."
While Folland narrowly missed qualifying for the nordic ski state race last season, Brice was able to correct some state near misses of his own, even if they were in another sport.
As a junior, he missed the cross country state meet by less than a second. As a senior, he finished well above the theoretical state cut line for cross country, but there was no state meet to qualify for.
"It was incredible," Brice said of qualifying for state. "I knew I was in the running and I knew I had a chance at it, but it came down to me having some good races and luckily I did and I'm super proud of the races I had at sections. It was just an incredible feeling. Those were probably some of the best races I've had in my entire career."
Moving forward into Friday, Folland said he's aiming make his trip north to state worth it. There are a lot of unknown variables, however, including the fact Friday will be his first time racing at Giants Ridge.
"I have some club teammates that have told me about it," Folland said. "They changed the course a little bit this year so it'll be a 4K. It's supposed to be pretty hilly, but also not super speed killing so you can carry your speed throughout the course."
There's also the factor of what the course will look like, as in how much actual snow will still be there due to the warm temperatures from the past two weeks. Due to Folland's qualifying position, he's due to start toward the front of the pack, but melting snow is still melting snow.
One aspect that likely won't overwhelm is the size of the race, due to Folland's experience in junior nationals races.
"He's seen a lot of the competition he's going to be racing at state on similar courses and similar race formats," Cardinal said. "For him, it's just about reassuring him there's not going to be surprises and making sure he feels ready for the course and what it's going to be like up there."
Brice doesn't possess the same experience, and the section race was also one of the first times he raced both a classic and a skate race in the same day, which will also be the format Friday.
Given how well he recovered in between races, however, and his is skate race rated among the rest of the section field, Brice's confidence in the format is ticking upwards.
"This year there was less time in between races," Brice said, "which I was initially a little bit concerned about but now I feel a lot more confident knowing that I have the fitness and I have the preparation to lay down two really good races so close to each other."
At the section race, Folland and Brice helped Northfield finish third as a team, which is the highest placement can remember for the boys team in program history. That was aided by Nathan Amundson's 27th place finish and Jacob Lockner's 33rd place finish.
The girls team, meanwhile, finished eighth overall, led by Claire Bussmann, who narrowly missed qualifying for state in 19th place individually. Clara Lippert (35th), Liv Fossum (36th) and Wendy Bollum (44th) rounded out the scoring positions for the Raiders.