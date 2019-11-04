AMATEUR BOWLING (all scores and spelling provided by Jesse James Lanes)
Friday Jr. League
Week 7 of 27
Team Standings
14 — Team 1
14 — Team 2
High Scratch Game
170 — Hannah Ballstadt
158 — Peter Kelly
144 — Lily Holam
High Scratch Series
402 — Hannah Ballstadt
400 — Peter Kelly
347 — Lily Holman
Friday Youth
Week 7 of 27
Team Standings
19 — Team X
13.5 — Bumpers
13 — RYLAND AND JAELY
12 — Raiders
12 — Bomb Squad
11.5 — Hot Shots
High Scratch Game
148 — Brayden Pasch
141 — Henry Keane
109 — Jaelyn Holz
106 Ronnie Graves
High Scratch Series
421 — Brayden Pasch
318 — Henry Keane
291 — Ronnie Graves
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday, Nov. 2/At St. Olaf College
Class AA Championships
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Edina 55, 2. Wayzata 109, 3. St. Michael-Albertville 115, 4. Alexandria 138, 5. Stillwater 159, 6. St. Paul Highland Park 168, 7. Farmington 176, 8. Willmar 189, 9. East Ridge 246, 10. Marshall 265, 11. Forest Lake 175, 12. Rosemount 312, 13. Andover 314, 14. Mounds View 324, 15. Lakeville South 358, 16. Chanhassen 425.
Top 8 individuals, plus Section 1AA finishers
1. Weaver (Still) 17:46.1, 2. Nechanicky (Way) 17:52.8, 3. A. Fenske (Farm) 17:58.5, 4. Weimer (STMA) 18:00.2, 5. Drevlow (Hopkins) 18:19.5, 6. Moening (SPHP) 18:19.5, 7. Paulsen (EP) 18:21.2, 8. Guider (SPC) 18:21.4, 13. Bri. Brewster (LS) 18:35.8, 15. M. Fenske (Farm) 18:39.9, 21. Johnson (Red Wing) 18:42.7, 37. Vukovics (LN) 19:01.6, 73. Lippold (Farm) 19:23.2, 76. Skjeveland (Faribault) 19:26.3, 82. Bry. Brewster 19:30.4 (LS), 86. Scott (Farm) 19:34.2, 87. Taarud (Farm) 19:34.6, 92. Woestehoff (Farm) 19:36.9, 102. Brady (Owatonna) 19:42.4, 107. Peterson (Rosemount), 122. Theberath (Northfield) 19:59.0, 131. Beckwith (Rosemount) 10:06.6, 147. Heinz (LS) 20:28.4, 165. King (LS) 21:01.4, 169. Peterson (LS) 21:09.6, 170. Jenny (LS) 21:37.4, 171. Emerson (LS) 21:48.4, 176. McGregor (Farm) 22:22.7.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Oct. 29/At Northfield
Section 1AAA semifinals
Lakeville South 3, Northfield 2
10-25, 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13
Kills: (N) Reilly 26, Timperley 8
Assists: (N) 48.
Digs: (N) Torstenson 32, Timperley 17, Reilly 16, Wieber 15.
Blocks: (N) Larson 8, Koenig 4, Timperley 3, Wieber 3.
Aces: (N) TImperley 3, Torstenson 2.