AMATEUR BOWLING (all scores and spelling provided by Jesse James Lanes)

Friday Jr. League

Week 7 of 27

Team Standings

14 — Team 1

14 — Team 2

High Scratch Game

170 — Hannah Ballstadt

158 — Peter Kelly

144 — Lily Holam

High Scratch Series

402 — Hannah Ballstadt

400 — Peter Kelly

347 — Lily Holman

Friday Youth

Week 7 of 27

Team Standings

19 — Team X

13.5 — Bumpers

13 — RYLAND AND JAELY

12 — Raiders

12 — Bomb Squad

11.5 — Hot Shots

High Scratch Game

148 — Brayden Pasch

141 — Henry Keane

109 — Jaelyn Holz

106 Ronnie Graves

High Scratch Series

421 — Brayden Pasch

318 — Henry Keane

291 — Ronnie Graves

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday, Nov. 2/At St. Olaf College

Class AA Championships

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Edina 55, 2. Wayzata 109, 3. St. Michael-Albertville 115, 4. Alexandria 138, 5. Stillwater 159, 6. St. Paul Highland Park 168, 7. Farmington 176, 8. Willmar 189, 9. East Ridge 246, 10. Marshall 265, 11. Forest Lake 175, 12. Rosemount 312, 13. Andover 314, 14. Mounds View 324, 15. Lakeville South 358, 16. Chanhassen 425.

Top 8 individuals, plus Section 1AA finishers

1. Weaver (Still) 17:46.1, 2. Nechanicky (Way) 17:52.8, 3. A. Fenske (Farm) 17:58.5, 4. Weimer (STMA) 18:00.2, 5. Drevlow (Hopkins) 18:19.5, 6. Moening (SPHP) 18:19.5, 7. Paulsen (EP) 18:21.2, 8. Guider (SPC) 18:21.4, 13. Bri. Brewster (LS) 18:35.8, 15. M. Fenske (Farm) 18:39.9, 21. Johnson (Red Wing) 18:42.7, 37. Vukovics (LN) 19:01.6, 73. Lippold (Farm) 19:23.2, 76. Skjeveland (Faribault) 19:26.3, 82. Bry. Brewster 19:30.4 (LS), 86. Scott (Farm) 19:34.2, 87. Taarud (Farm) 19:34.6, 92. Woestehoff (Farm) 19:36.9, 102. Brady (Owatonna) 19:42.4, 107. Peterson (Rosemount), 122. Theberath (Northfield) 19:59.0, 131. Beckwith (Rosemount) 10:06.6, 147. Heinz (LS) 20:28.4, 165. King (LS) 21:01.4, 169. Peterson (LS) 21:09.6, 170. Jenny (LS) 21:37.4, 171. Emerson (LS) 21:48.4, 176. McGregor (Farm) 22:22.7.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 29/At Northfield

Section 1AAA semifinals

Lakeville South 3, Northfield 2

10-25, 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13

Kills: (N) Reilly 26, Timperley 8

Assists: (N) 48.

Digs: (N) Torstenson 32, Timperley 17, Reilly 16, Wieber 15.

Blocks: (N) Larson 8, Koenig 4, Timperley 3, Wieber 3.

Aces: (N) TImperley 3, Torstenson 2.

