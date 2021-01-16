The first game of the season inevitably gives teams things to work on. There are better passes to throw, sharper plays to run and better shots to take.
Northfield head coach Paul Eddy will worry about all that when the Raiders get back to practice. Top of mind after Saturday night’s 61-51 home win against Albert Lea was one thing.
“I just love watching them play,” Eddy said. “They’re having fun. They’re excited to finally be playing basketball. It’s been a long, long wait.”
Prep athletes statewide waited with baited breath on the fate of their winter season. Pandemic concerns delayed the annual late November/early December start period.
Uncertainty turned to elation when teams received word they could open practice Jan. 4. The Raiders have made sure to make the most of the opportunity.
“I loved the energy that we played with. The enthusiasm that we played with,” Eddy said. “We made a lot of mistakes. We’ve got a lot of room for growth. But the fact that we’re bringing that energy and that effort. And they’ve had it every single day of practice. I told the girls I don’t think I’ve ever coached a team that put together so many consecutive good, quality practices. Tonight they kept doing what they’ve been doing in practice.”
A sloppy, low-scoring start begat both teams but competition was high. Eight lead changes transpired until junior guard Samantha Ims hit the Raiders’ first three of the night with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half to put them ahead 20-17.
Senior forward Annika Richardson followed with a triple of her own. Albert Lea responded with an 8-2 run to knot it at 25.
Northfield didn’t hoist a lot of deep balls but was successful when it did.
Sophomore Marie Labenski nailed two in a row and had a third just rim out to push Northfield back up by six.
The Tigers cut it to a 33-29 deficit thanks largely to Big 9 Conference honorable mention performer from a season ago, junior guard Taya Jeffrey. Jeffrey averaged over 17 a game and had 15 in the first half to keep her team afloat.
Seven different Raiders scored in the first half, keeping Albert Lea from keying on any one threat. Richardson had team bests of nine points at the half and 18 total.
Senior forward Emma Hodapp had nine of her 17 points in the second half. She provided a spark that helped the Raiders pull away late.
“It’s awesome to be back,” Hodapp said. “I missed the first week of practice due to COVID so it was rough getting into it, but once I caught my second wind it was fun.”
In a battle of two teams bringing a lot of experience back from 2019-20, Albert Lea pulled within one in the second half and was within a possession down 44-42 with under 7 minutes remaining.
The Raiders responded with a quick 11-2 run to grab their first double-digit lead with 4:10 left.
"I think we played really well as a team looking for each other," Hodapp said.
From there, Northfield cut down on turnovers and walled up on defense to salt the game away.
Jeffrey was held without a second-half field goal and had just two points from the foul line.
Eddy was pleased to see one of his senior leaders take charge.
“Emma Rasmussen just said ‘Hey, I’m taking No. 11. We’re not switching screens off her, I’m just going to take her,”’ Eddy said. “She decided ‘I’ve got this one,’ and she did a great job.”
Northfield is on the road 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Winona. The Winhawks lost 77-27 Saturday night at home vs. Rochester Mayo.
Northfield
Points: Annika Richardson 18, Emma Hodapp 17, Marie Labenski 8, Samantha Ims 6, Emma Rasmussen 4, Ella Jerdee 4, Ryann Eddy 2, Adrienne Whitson 2
Rebounds: Richardson 8, Hodapp 7, Ims 3, Whitson 3, Labenski 2, Rasmussen 2
Assists: Hodapp 6, Rasmussen 3, Eddy 2, Ims 1, Richardson 1, Whitson 1
Steals: Rasmussen 6, Labenski 2, Ims 1, Jerdee 1, Whitson 1
Albert Lea
Points: Taya Jeffrey 17, Annika Veldman 11, Mallory Luhring 7, Morgan Luhring 6, Kendall Kenis 4, Kristina Espinosa 4, Allyson Butt 2