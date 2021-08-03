A simple mentality has carried Sathrum through his seven seasons with the Dundas Dukes.
First joining the prestigious amateur baseball team after his junior year at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School in 2014, Sathrum didn't possess any illusions he was stepping into the middle of the order.
Even after graduating high school in 2015, garnering all-state honors and landing on the all-conference team for the fourth straight season, Sathrum wasn't one of the first names penciled into the lineup card for a team that went on to win a Class B state title that summer.
Instead, the former high school star transformed into a utility player capable of playing just about anywhere on the field and ready to capitalize when his moment arrived.
"My best ability is availability,” Sathrum said.
That availability has been utilized more and more throughout the last few seasons, and in 2020 pushed Sathrum into a starring role for Dundas. With availability for a handful of regulars limited last summer for a variety of reasons, Sathrum was always around to fill in wherever was needed.
He capitalized on that chance to play in 20 games — the most of any Duke — and hit .311, the fourth-highest percentage on the team.
That meant as this summer arrived, Sathrum was no longer a fill in for whatever spot was open that night. Instead, he's now a vital part of Dundas' lineup, even if his position varies from night to night.
Sathrum's started 26 games this season — just one behind team leader Joey Winters — and started at least twice at seven different positions. The only spots he's yet to start at are pitcher, third base (Winters' position), first base and designated hitter (there's no use wasting that versatile glove at DH).
That includes a mind-bending seven starts at catcher and six at shortstop, where he played in Sunday's 4-3 win against Northfield in the Section 1B play-in game and where he robbed Thomas Meland of a hit in the top of the first.
Entering the first game of a best-of-3 Section 1B playoff series Friday night at Miesville, there's no telling what position Sathrum might run out to before first pitch.
“I can’t say that I’ve played back-to-back games at the same position this year," Sathrum said. "It’s fun and you get to see a lot of different stuff, but sometimes it’s nice to have a home.”
The nomad lifestyle doesn't appear to have zapped any offensive production, either. His .318 batting average this year ranks second on the Dukes among qualified hitters behind only Nate Van Roekel, the team's primary first baseman. He's also scored 17 runs, driven in 13 more and succeeded on all seven of his stolen base attempts.
"He’s a Duke through and through, joined us when he was 17 years old and had to wait in line," Dundas co-manager Mike Ludwig said. "It’s not that common right now where guys are willing to wait in line, and he’s going to be a middle of the lineup guy for a long time as long as long he wants to play. He gives us great at bats, plays defense, can play a lot of different places and is just a great clubhouse guy.”
So, why did Sathrum stick around waiting for his shot? The same reason why Sathrum doesn't plan on leaving the Dukes anytime soon.
“(It's because of) the guys," Sathrum said. "I love playing with these guys and then the atmosphere, too. Friday nights and Sunday afternoons in Dundas are the best.”