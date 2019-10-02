Last Friday's 45-15 loss to Rochester Century featured a plague of turnovers and penalties that prevented the Raider football team from a Homecoming victory. A penalty after a 65-yard run by Gavin Rataj and a fumble after a 39-yard run by Josh Johnson cost the Raiders at least two touchdowns. Those, coupled with two dropped passes, all cost dearly. Century is 4-1 on the season and is having a very good year and very easily could be the Raider opponent again the section playoffs later this season.
BELIEVE IT OR NOT: Offensively, this was the best game played by Northfield in spite of the lopsided score. Defensively, the team showed some tenacity as they forced some three and outs by Century. Each team ran 63 plays, so ball control was pretty good and the 248 yards of total offense put up by the Raiders was a season high.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: 3: Turnovers by Northfield; 8: Penalties by the Raiders; 62: Yards receiving by Daniel Monaghan; 4-36: Punts and punt average by Monaghan; 114: Yards passing by Gavin Rataj; 58: Yards rushing by Josh Johnson; 9: Tackles by Simon Dickerson; 5-1-1: Tackles, sacks and tackle for loss by Nick Lopez; 5-22: Kickoff returns and average return by Blake Mellgren; 5-1: Tackles and tackle for loss by David Tonjum.
BRIGHT SPOTS: Sophomore quarterback Spencer Klotz made his debut with a 2-for-3 line and 20 yards passing. Freshman running back Charlie Monaghan made an auspicious debut with five carries for 37 yards and a touchdown, plus a two-point conversion.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Offense: Rataj; Defense: Tonjum; Scout team: Adam Viskocil; Special teams: Mellgren; Master block: Lopez; Mr. Hustle: Viskocil; JV players: Ian Stanton and Seth Hanson; Scout team: Nolan Stepka.
SEC: Last week's state rankings found five SEC teams mentioned. Owatonna was No. 1 in Class 5A, Mankato West No. 8 and Mayo and Century earning honorable mentions, while Winona was No. 3 in Class 4A. Friday's winners included Owatonna, Winona, Century, Mayo, Kasson-Mantorville, Mankato West and Mankato East.
WINONA: The Winhawks are the class of the Blue Division of the SEC with a 5-0 record. A virtually all senior team that is led by Division I signee (Aaron Witt), as well as other three-year starters Ethan Prodzinski, Sam Kanne and Dayne Gamoke. Quarterback Jackson Nibbelink leads the Blue Division in passing and total offense.
FRIDAY: Raiders at Winona, 7 p.m.; make the trip and enjoy some great high school football.