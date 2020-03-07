As the pieces started to connect, Northfield senior Anne Fossum quickly realized the puzzle that was forming in front of her was framing the St. Olaf logo.
She's long wanted to continue her softball career after high school, but was in search of the right combination of academics, competitiveness on the field and quality of life off it.
Due largely to the recent success of the program, plus Fossum's existing relationship with the coaching staff, St. Olaf was one of the favorites. Her direct acceptance into the school's well-regarded nursing program finalized her decision to commit to play softball at St. Olaf.
"All my checks were checked off with Olaf, so that's when I officially decided that's where I wanted to go," Fossum said.
Fossum, who will be a captain for the second straight year for this year's Northfield team, and was a member of the Class AAA all-state tournament team last year, is the third Raider to commit to a college program since January.
Junior pitcher Brynn Hostettler committed to the University of Minnesota, while junior infielder Payton Fox committed to St. Cloud State the same day Fossum committed to St. Olaf.
"I think it's going to be a good fit for her," Northfield coach Ryan Pietsch said. "It's close, obviously, which will be nice for myself and the other players to go catch a game and watch her once she starts playing there. They're getting a great player and a great leader for us, both on and off the field.
St. Olaf coach Kayla Hatting first noticed Fossum two years ago, when she stopped by Northfield High School games and was quickly aware of Fossum's ability in the batter's box and at third base.
"I thought she was one of the best talents in the area offensively," Hatting said. "She was one of the most consistent players, had a lot of pop to her bat and then you watch her play third base and it's like, 'Holy cow, she's got an amazing glove there, too.' She's athletic, her playing hockey helps quite a bit, too, because she has that coordination."
As a junior, Fossum racked up a slash line of .388/.420/.550 in 24 games across the regular season, section tournament and state tournament. She also drove in 27 runs and and scored 15.
The performance at the state tournament, combined with some early games during the club summer season, sold Hatting on Fossum's fit with her program. All that was left was to convince Fossum, and to make sure she could fit into her team's ecosystem.
That final questions was answered after Fossum visited the campus and the team in early fall.
"After my girls met her we knew it was a done deal for us," Hatting said. "That's what really sealed the deal. I knew that I wanted her, but when the girls said she was awesome and they liked having her on campus it was a done deal for us."
Fossum was still briefly considering a couple other options, including playing for the University of Jamestown (Division II), but ultimately landed on St. Olaf thanks to the overall fit with Hatting, who Fossum plays for in the summer with the Minnesota Bombers, and the emphasis she placed on academics.
"Getting into the direct program at Olaf really set a big standard because I was in a program here but not in a program there, so I could potentially not be in a program somewhere else," Fossum said. "Knowing that Olaf is a well known nursing school pushed me more toward Olaf."