The Northfield boys basketball team enjoyed its highest offensive output of the season Tuesday night, but that wasn't enough for it to upset second-seeded Rochester Mayo in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals.
The Spartans claimed a 99-82 victory in Rochester paced by the three-headed scoring machine of Mason Madsen (30 points), Michael Sharp (27 points) and Gabe Madsen (23 points).
The Raiders, seeded seventh, were able to stay relatively close throughout thanks to 24 points from junior guard Kip Schetnan, 21 points from junior guard Karsten Clay, 11 points from senior forward Daniel Monaghan and 10 points from freshman guard Soren Richardson.
Junior guard Luke Labenski also paired six rebounds with six assists, and junior guard Thomas Roethler mixed five rebonds with a pair of assists and blocks. Rochester Mayo beat Northfield twice in the regular season as well, first 85-54 and then 85-75.
The loss ends the high school basketball careers of Monaghan and senior forward Nick Touchette, who both served as captains for this year's team.
Northfield will return Schetnan, Clay, Labenski and Roethler, who all consistently started throughout the year, in addition to a growing stable of younger rotation players.