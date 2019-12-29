In its biggest test of the season to date, the Northfield wrestling team passed while also leaving room for future improvement.
Competing at the prestigious Rumble on the Red tournament Friday and Saturday at the Fargo Dome in North Dakota, the Raiders snagged second out of the 58 teams competing, but their 124 team points weren't enough to surpass first-place New Prague's total of 146. New Prague is ranked fifth in Class AAA, while Northfield is slotted into sixth.
The Raiders did do enough to top fellow Minnesota Class AAA teams Farmington (third place, 117 points) and Wayzata (seventh place, 108 points).
New Prague was able to distance itself thanks to its depth with at least 14.5 points scored in six of the weight classes at the tournament. Typically, that style of depth is a strength of Northfield, which was unable to fully utilize it in North Dakota.
That was partially due to head-to-head matchups with the Trojans, as New Prague's Joey Novak beat Northfield's Jake Messner twice in the 126-pound bracket. The first win came with a 10-2 major decision in the quarterfinals. After Messner wrestled his way back into the third-place match, he ran into Novak again, who won the rematch with a 9-3 decision.
At 138, Northfield's Drew Woodley, who entered ranked as the top wrestler in the state of Minnesota in the weight class and the tournament's top seed, was upset by New Prague's Nick Novak in the semifinals. Novak is ranked fourth in Class AAA, and was able to deliver Woodley his first loss of the year with a 4-2 decision. Novak then lost 4-2 in the finals to Wayzata's Cael Swenson, who's ranked second in Class AAA at 138.
Woodley, meanwhile, responded from the loss with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket to secure a third-place finish.
Also placing in the top five for Northfield were junior Chase Murphy, who finished third at 120, junior Sam Holman, who finished fifth at 132, and senior David Tonjum, who finished fourth at 220.
Chase Murphy's only loss of the tournament came in a semifinal match against Bismark's Wilfried Tanefu in a 3-2 decision. Murphy, ranked second in Class AAA, won 7-3 in the third-place match against Andover's John Babineau, ranked fifth in Class AAA.
Holman lost against Mankato West's Charlie Pickell, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, and Windom-Mountain-Lake's Kade Sammons.
At 220, Tonjum's losses came via a pin against St. Thomas Academy's Garrison Solliday in the semifinals before he was pinned in the third-place match by Delano's Edward Hajas. Before that, Tonjum, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, was able to pin Farmington's Luke Weirke to reach the third-place match. Weirke is ranked No. 8 in Class AAA.
In the quarterfinals, Tonjum also recorded a 7-4 victory against Woodbury's Mason Barrows, who's ranked No. 6 in Class AAA.
There's not much of a reprieve coming for the Raiders, who are slated to partake in the Clash Duals this weekend in Rochester.
The event draws some of the top teams from throughout the country, and Northfield is drawn into a bracket grouping that includes Forest Lake (No. 4 in Class AAA), North Scott (No. 8 in Iowa's Class AAA), Vacaville (ranked No. 2 in northern California) and Huntley (ranked No. 7 in Illinois' Class AAA).
Northfield will start the dual tournament with a match Friday morning against Huntley. What place the Raiders finish in during Friday's bracket competition dictates what championship bracket they'll compete in Saturday