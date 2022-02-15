With two more Big 9 Conference wins last week against Mankato East and Rochester Century, the Northfield boys hockey team moved into a prime position to claim the Big 9 Conference championship.
Thursday, the Raiders raced past Rochester Century 5-1, before traveling to Mankato East on Saturday and notching a 2-0 victory.
With the two wins, Northfield now sits atop the Big 9 standings with 31 points. Rochester Mayo is second with 26 points and is the only school capable to catching Northfield in the final week. The Spartans, however, lost a crucial 4-3 game Saturday against Rochester Mayo.
In the final week, Northfield plays a two-point game at Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday, a four-point game at home against Austin on Thursday and a two-point game against Mankato West on Saturday. If the Raiders win all three games, they finish with a total of 39 points.
Rochester Mayo finishes with a four-point game Tuesday at Austin, a four-point game Thursday at home against Mankato West and a four-point game Saturday at Albert Lea. If the Spartans win all three games, they finish with a total of 38 points.
That means if Northfield wins its final three games, it guarantees an outright Big 9 title. If it ties either John Marshall or Mankato West, it can still split the Big 9 title even if Rochester Mayo wins out.
Northfield 5, Rochester Century 1
A fast start erased most of the doubt in Thursday's win, with the Raiders jumping out to a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period and a 5-0 lead at the end of the second period.
Cayden Monson scored a pair of goals for Northfield, which also received a goal apiece from Brayden Olsen, Spencer Klotz and Ty Frank. Klotz also dished out three assists, Monson added two assists and all of Mike Fossum, Frank, Kamden Kaiser and Parker Vogt finished with one assist apiece.
Keaton Walock stopped 18 of 19 shots in net for the Raiders, who finished with a total of 31 shots.
Northfield 2, Mankato East 0
Keaton Walock stopped all 22 shots he faced to power Northfield to a 2-0 victory Saturday at Mankato East.
After a scoreless first period, Andrew Winter pushed the Raiders in front 1-0 with a goal 1 minute, 35 seconds into the second period off assists from Matthew DeBuse and Mike Fossum on the power play.
Then in the third period, Kamden Kaiser added a goal with an assist from DeBuse to provide a two-goal cushion that stood up.
Mankato East struggled to stay out of the penalty pox with a total of eight penalties, but Northfield capitalized on only one of those power plays.