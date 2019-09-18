WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

Carleton sports

Men’s soccer vs. Bethel, 4 p.m.

Volleyball vs. Macalester, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s soccer at Hamline, 4 p.m.

Volleyball vs. St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield girls tennis at Farmington, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

Prep sports

Northfield girls tennis at Mankato East, 4:30 p.m.

Northfield boys and girls cross country at Burnsville, 5 p.m.

Mankato East girls swimming and diving at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Albert Lea girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Northfield volleybal at Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Randolph volleyball at Grand Meadow, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Carleton sports

Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter

Volleyball at Coe College, 5 p.m., Cedar Rapids, Iowa

St. Olaf sports

Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter

Volleyball vs. UW-Plateville, 5 p.m., Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Volleyball at Coe College, 7 p.m., Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Prep sports

Northfield volleyball at Apple Valley Invite, TBA

Rochester John Marshall football at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo football at Randolph, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Carleton sports

Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter

Cross country at Running of the Cows, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., Northfield

Women’s golf at St. Kate’s Invite, 11 a.m., Prior Lake

Men’s soccer at College of St. Scholastica, noon

Men’s golf at St. Johns Fall Invitational, noon

Football at St. Olaf College, 1 p.m.

Women’s soccer at St. Catherine, 1 p.m.

Volleyball vs. Ripon College, 2 p.m., Cedar Rapids, Iowa

St. Olaf sports

Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter

Cross country at Running of the Cows, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., Northfield

Women’s golf at St. Kate’s Invite, 11 a.m., Prior Lake

Men’s golf at St. Johns Fall Invitational, noon

Colleyball vs. Loras College, noon, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Football vs. Carleton, 1 p.m.

Men’s soccer vs. Macalester College, 1 p.m.

Women’ soccer vs. Macalester College, 3:30 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield volleyball at Apple Valley Invite, TBA

St. Peter girls soccer at Northfield, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Carleton sports

Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter

Men’s golf at St. Johns Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.

Women’s golf at St. Kate’s Invite, 9 a.m., Prior Lake

St. Olaf sports

Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter

Men’s golf at St. Johns Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.

Women’s golf at St. Kate’s Invite, 9 a.m., Prior Lake

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

Prep sports

Rochester Century girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Carleton sports

Men’s soccer vs. Central College, 4 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s soccer vs. Wartburg College, 4 p.m.

Prep sports

Red Wing girls tennis at Northfield, 4 p.m.

Rochester Mayo girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Northfield boys soccer at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.

Northfield volleyball at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

Carleton sports

Women’s soccer vs. UW-La Crosse, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Women’s soccer vs. UW-Eau Claire, 4 p.m.

