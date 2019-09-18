WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
Carleton sports
Men’s soccer vs. Bethel, 4 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Macalester, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s soccer at Hamline, 4 p.m.
Volleyball vs. St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls tennis at Farmington, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
Prep sports
Northfield girls tennis at Mankato East, 4:30 p.m.
Northfield boys and girls cross country at Burnsville, 5 p.m.
Mankato East girls swimming and diving at Northfield, 6 p.m.
Albert Lea girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Northfield volleybal at Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Randolph volleyball at Grand Meadow, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
Carleton sports
Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter
Volleyball at Coe College, 5 p.m., Cedar Rapids, Iowa
St. Olaf sports
Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter
Volleyball vs. UW-Plateville, 5 p.m., Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Volleyball at Coe College, 7 p.m., Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Prep sports
Northfield volleyball at Apple Valley Invite, TBA
Rochester John Marshall football at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo football at Randolph, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Carleton sports
Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter
Cross country at Running of the Cows, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., Northfield
Women’s golf at St. Kate’s Invite, 11 a.m., Prior Lake
Men’s soccer at College of St. Scholastica, noon
Men’s golf at St. Johns Fall Invitational, noon
Football at St. Olaf College, 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer at St. Catherine, 1 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Ripon College, 2 p.m., Cedar Rapids, Iowa
St. Olaf sports
Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter
Cross country at Running of the Cows, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., Northfield
Women’s golf at St. Kate’s Invite, 11 a.m., Prior Lake
Men’s golf at St. Johns Fall Invitational, noon
Colleyball vs. Loras College, noon, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Football vs. Carleton, 1 p.m.
Men’s soccer vs. Macalester College, 1 p.m.
Women’ soccer vs. Macalester College, 3:30 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield volleyball at Apple Valley Invite, TBA
St. Peter girls soccer at Northfield, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
Carleton sports
Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter
Men’s golf at St. Johns Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.
Women’s golf at St. Kate’s Invite, 9 a.m., Prior Lake
St. Olaf sports
Women’s tennis at ITA Midwest Regional, TBA, St. Peter
Men’s golf at St. Johns Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.
Women’s golf at St. Kate’s Invite, 9 a.m., Prior Lake
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
Prep sports
Rochester Century girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 24
Carleton sports
Men’s soccer vs. Central College, 4 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s soccer vs. Wartburg College, 4 p.m.
Prep sports
Red Wing girls tennis at Northfield, 4 p.m.
Rochester Mayo girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Northfield boys soccer at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
Northfield volleyball at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
Carleton sports
Women’s soccer vs. UW-La Crosse, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Women’s soccer vs. UW-Eau Claire, 4 p.m.