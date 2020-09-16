The Northfield girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday, when it lost 4-2 at Rochester Century.
Sophomore forward Ava Stanchina and senior forward Jessica Boland scored the goals for the Raiders.
The Panthers snagged a 1-0 lead at halftime before the two teams combined for five second-half goals.
The result moves Rochester Century into a tie for first atop the Big 9 Conference alongside Mankato East with 13 points, while Northfield is tied for third in the conference with Rochester Mayo at 10 points.
The Raiders are back in action Friday night at home against Faribault.