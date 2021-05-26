Gunnar Benson, Nolan Stepka and Ryan Bell combined to shut out the Tigers (8-10) on Tuesday afternoon in Northfield while allowing only five hits between them. Benson tossed three innings, while Stepka and Bell each pitched two innings apiece, while Benson struck out five batters.
The Raiders (14-4) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second before piling up seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away.
Tyler Nelson and Ian Stanton both notched a pair of hits, while Nelson and Blake Mellgren both drove in two runs. Northfield finished with 12 hits and five errors, while Albert Lea finished with five hits and two errors.
Northfield finishes its season Wednesday night in Austin, before hosting Rochester Mayo (8-12) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sechler Park in the first round of the Section 1-4A tournament. The Raiders are the No. 2 seed, while the Spartans are seeded seventh.